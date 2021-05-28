Free Fire OB28 Advanced Server APK Download link with Guide



Free Fire OB28 Advanced Server APK Download link with Guide: Similar to main updates that got here earlier than, this time as properly, Garena Free Fire has opened registration for advance server on their official web site. Gamers can now obtain the superior server APK to expertise new options coming to the sport earlier than its launched globally.





Garena additionally rewards its gamers with free Diamonds & different gadgets when gamers assist the builders by reporting bugs & different problems with the replace. Right here’s your probability to register your self within the OB28 superior server. Comply with this text for additional info relating to the identical.

Comply with this step-by-step information on the right way to pre-register for the Free Fire OB28 Advance Server and getting the APK file:

Step 1: To begin off, click on on this Link which can take you to the official Free Fire Advance Server web site.

Step 2: Now, discover the ‘Login Fb’ button & click on on it.

Step 3: Now gamers might be prompted to a type, which they have to fill in with particulars that embody their title, electronic mail ID & cellphone quantity.

Step 4: After submitting the proper particulars, gamers should click on on the ‘Be a part of Now’ choice with a purpose to full the pre-registration course of.

Free Fire OB28 Server APK file Download

Having restricted slots, only some gamers get chosen who’ll have entry to the superior server. If chosen, you’ll obtain an Activation Code from Free Fire so as which is sort of a password to entry the superior Server.

You’ll be able to obtain the APK file for the Free Fire OB28 superior server instantly from the official web site. Gamers will get to obtain the APK file ranging from Might 27th. Lasting every week, the OB27 server will accessible until June 3rd, 2021.

Free Fire OB28 Advance Server APK Download Link: https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com/obtain

