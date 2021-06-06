Free Fire OB28 leaked patch notes: New weapons, voice command, Clash Squad tier, and more features

The extraordinarily anticipated Free Fire OB28 replace is across the nook and is anticipated to convey a ramification of capabilities. Principally primarily based on the leaks, the patch will likely be reside to state the story June Eighth, 2021, however an first-rate announcement is but to be made.
Alternatively, the builders take up printed the rewards for avid gamers updating to the sport’s most trendy model. This time round, it entails 2x Diamond Royale Voucher and 2x Weapon Royale Voucher.
Free Fire information miner Knight Clown not too way back leaked one of many predominant patch notes for the upcoming Free Fire OB28 replace on his Instagram tales.
Present an evidence for: These are leaks. Official patch notes are but to be launched.
OB28 replace in Free Fire: Leaked patch notes
Battle Squad
Ranked Season 7
- The current season will open on June ninth, 2021, at 2: 30 PM IST (+5: 30 GMT)
- Attain Gold II and above to earn ‘The Golden M1014.’
Uncommon notorious
A current notorious ‘Grandmaster’ notorious will likely be added in Battle Squad. The tip 1000 Courageous avid gamers will likely be promoted to this notorious. The specifics have been listed underneath:
- Grandmaster I – Excessive 1-100 avid gamers
- Grandmaster II – Excessive 101-300 avid gamers
- Grandmaster III – Excessive 301-1000 avid gamers
Pets and Characters
Uncommon character: D-bee
- A current character D-bee will likely be made accessible rapidly. The character has an talent generally known as Bullet Beats that will increase the path velocity and accuracy when avid gamers hearth whereas transferring. The path velocity will increase by 5/7/9/11/13/15% and accuracy by 10/13/17/22/28/35%.
Uncommon pet: Dr. Beanie
- Bask within the current character, the pet is decided to be made accessible rapidly. Dashy Duckwalk buff’s the path velocity by 30/40/60%.
Paloma
- Arms Dealing talent improved.
- Capacity: Arms dealing applies to all types of ammunition apart from 40mm.
- Extra ammo is not going to bewitch up stock residence: 45/60/75/90/105/120
Clu
- Tracing Steps adjusted
- Radius: 50/55/65//70/75 M
- Size: 5/5.5/6/6.5/7/7.5 seconds
- Cooldown: 75/72/69/66/63/60 seconds
- Areas are shared with teammates in any respect phases.
Laura
- Sharp Shooter talent improved
- Accuracy elevated whereas scoped in 10/13/17/22/28/35%
Struggle Royale
Merchandising Machine
- Addition of ammo and armor restore equipment.
- Discover limit elevated on some objects
- Private purchase limit construct
Revival Aspects
- Time to plot finish the revival level elevated to 33 seconds
- Elevated the cooldown to 180 seconds
- Revival capabilities per recreation lowered to eight
Gross Aspects Adjustment
- Be happy greater the entire notorious capabilities out to decrease the world in leveling up.
Weapons and Balances
Uncommon Grenade – Ice Grenade
- Ice Grenade is decided to be made accessible within the Struggle Royale and Battle Squad mode in Free Fire. The utility merchandise will explode and journey away an aura that affords effort over time.
- Explosive Smash: 100
- Explosion Radius: 5m
- Ice Frost Radius: 5m
- Ice Frost Size: 10s
- Deep Freeze – Players inside Ice Frost will reduce 10% path velocity, 20% fee of fireplace, and catch 5-10 effort/s primarily based on the size contained within the ice frost.
Uncommon Weapon – Mini UZI
- A current firearm generally known as Mini UZI will likely be coming to Free Fire with the upcoming patch.
- Nefarious Smash: 17
- Worth of Fire: 0.055
- Journal: 18
- Attachments: none
M1917
- Minimal Smash: 36 -> 45
- Environment friendly Differ: +25%
Kord
- Accuracy: +28%
- Worth of Fire in Machine Gun Mode: +25%
- Smash Multiplier to gloo wall, oil barrel and vehicle: +100 -> +120%.
M60
- Smash in Machine Gun Mode: +5
- Smash Multiplier to gloo partitions, oil barrel and autos: +60%
Kar98Okay
- Smash to legs and palms: +25%
- Smash to the physique: -10%
- Armor penetration: 0% -> +40%
Teaching Floor
- Elevated capability of teaching floor
- Uncommon Airship within the social zone
- Uncommon Bumper vehicle within the path uncover
- Uncommon chief board within the wrestle zone
- Attribute of emoji
Gameplay and System
- Extra utilities and grenade slot added to settings
- In-game squawk directions and like a flash message optimization
Uncommon Pet Rumble mode
- Matchmaking accessible from June ninth, 2021
- 4 current mini-video video games added to scientists’ job
The leaks additionally included a ramification of pretty just a few optimization and bug fixes.
