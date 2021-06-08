Free Fire OB28 update maintenance schedule: When will the game be available for players?

Free Fireplace avid gamers had been eagerly trying forward to the liberate of the OB28 exchange for fairly a while. The extremely anticipated exchange is direct to be rolled out at the present time, June Eighth, 2021.

Ahead of avid gamers can exchange to the most fashionable model, the Free Fireplace servers shall be taken down for repairs.

Repairs agenda of the Free Fireplace OB28 exchange

Free Fireplace servers are continuously taken down for repairs ahead of the builders liberate a foremost exchange. All through this time, avid gamers is possibly now unable to assemble admission to Free Fireplace.

The maintenance agenda for the OB28 exchange will begin up at 9: 30 AM IST (GMT +5: 30) at the present time and will stop this night at 6: 00 PM IST (GMT +5: 30). So, Free Fireplace avid gamers would possibly maybe now not be ready to journey the game for eight-and-a-half of hours at the present time.

When will Free Fireplace be available once more?

Avid gamers are entitled to a collection of rewards in the event that they log in to Free Fireplace inside the given timeframe

After 6: 00 PM IST, avid gamers can head over to the Google Play Retailer to interchange to the most fashionable model of Free Fireplace.

Avid gamers who log in to the combat royale title between June ninth, 2021 and June thirteenth, 2021 will salvage the following rewards:

2x Diamond Royale Vouchers

2x Weapon Royale Vouchers

In describe to protest these rewards, avid gamers will want to move over to the Events allotment of Free Fireplace and click on on on “Update for Rewards.” They will then click on on the “Fetch” button beside the respective rewards.

