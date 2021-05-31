Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer: Invited teams and qualification process for FFIC Fall revealed

The debut model of the Free Fire Nice League (FFPL) 2021 Summer time is kicking off on June 1st, 2021. The event will attribute excessive teams from India and Nepal competing for the prize pool of ₹35 lakhs.

Free Fire Nice League 2021 Summer time

The 12 finalists of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring Injury up have been right away seeded inside the Summer time Nice League. The closing six spots will seemingly be stuffed by technique of open qualifiers, i.e., FFC Mode. On the primary of June, registration for the FFC mode will provoke up, with the FFC itself taking scheme from June 1 – 4.

Teams invited from Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring

1. Galaxy Racer

2. Workforce Elite

3. Sixth Sense

4. Remaining Breath

5. S8UL (previously is known as Nemesis)

6. Captains

7. Workforce D Esports

8. LVL – Iconic

9. Survivor 4 AM

10. Ankush Free Fire Esports

11. Full Gaming

12. Crimson Owl Gaming (previously is known as Workforce Chaos)

The qualification job for Free Fire India Championship 2021 Drop

After the conclusion of the FFPL 2021 Summer time, the tip six teams will right away qualify for the developed phases of the Free Fire India Championship Drop Injury up. The 7 – 12 ranked teams will furthermore be eligible for the closed qualifiers of FFIC Drop.

The winner of the FFIC Drop carve up will signify India on the worldwide stage.

Free Fire Esports avenue design for India

Full Gaming Esports received the Free Fire India Championships Drop Injury up 2020 and represented India on the Free Fire Continental Sequence: Asia. Within the interval in-between, Galaxy Racer received the spring 2021 FFIC event and agreeable for the now not too lengthy inside the previous concluded Free Fire World Sequence 2021. Nonetheless, they could not include half inside the World Sequence since Singapore banned the South Asian subject from touring attributable to Covid-19.

This additionally can be subtle for novice avid avid gamers to qualify with final six spots up for grabs amongst tons of of teams. Best one of many essential main of one of many essential main additionally can be eligible for the following stage and battle towards 12 expert lineups.

