Free Fire Pro League India 2021 summer launched



FFPL India 2021 – Garena Free Fire is gaining enormous recognition & traction in India. Seeing the rise in following, Garena is now launching Free Fire Pro League India 2021 which is an expert league for Free Fire groups in India. FFPL India 2021 have a large prize pool of ₹35,00,000 the place groups will struggle for glory and a lion’s share of prize pool. Right here is all the things you should find out about FFPL India 2021 Summer.





FFPL India 2021: Garena made the announcement of the event by social media.

“Survivors ! Get able to rumble because the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer is about to take off ! It’s your time to shine now and present your mettle on the nationwide stage ! FFC mode registrations start from 1 June !”

Free Fire Pro League India 2021 Summer: Registration course of and schedule

Registrations for Free Fire Pro League India 2021 Summer (FFPL India 2021 Summer) might be ranging from at this time the place gamers can register for the occasion with their staff by FFC mode. FFC mode registrations will happen until 4th June 2021 at 8:00 pm. Gamers want to go to FFC mode in sport the place they should create a staff or be a part of a staff. After the staff accomplished you’ll be able to register for the event. In sport qualifiers will happen on 4th June 2021.

Free Fire Pro League India 2021 Summer: Format and Schedule

After the conclusion of FFC mode qualifiers, prime 6 groups will qualify for the League Stage of Free Fire Pro League India 2021 Summer. These 6 groups will meet the 12 invited groups within the League Stage the place Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring Finalists are invited within the League Stage. Free Fire Pro League India 2021 Summer: League Stage will happen from twenty sixth June to eleventh July 2021. Based mostly on the general standings of League Stage, prime 12 groups will advance to the Grand Finals of FFPL India 2021 Summer which is scheduled to be held on 18th July 2021.