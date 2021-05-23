Free Fire redeem code for Indian server (May 22nd, 2021): List of rewards

Free Fire redeem code for Indian server (Could twenty second, 2021): List of rewards



Garena repeatedly launches new occasions in Free Fire that preserve gamers engaged and supply numerous free in-game objects.

The builders additionally put out redeem codes that enable customers to get objects for free, which might in any other case must be bought with diamonds. These rewards have to be redeemed via the official rewards redemption web site.

Right here is the working Indian Free Fire redeem code for Could twenty second, 2021.

Free Fire Indian server redeem code for Could twenty second

Leap of Religion Surfboard, Water Fest, and Guitar Basher are the rewards

Free Fire redeem code for India server: ESX24ADSGM4K

Rewards: Leap of Religion Surfboard, Water Fest, and Guitar Basher

Be aware: This Free Fire redeem code is just legitimate for gamers on the Indian server. Customers in different servers can not use it to redeem rewards in any case and can run to the next error, “Didn’t redeem. The redeem code is invalid or redeemed.”

Utilizing Free Fire redeem code to say rewards

The next information will present gamers how you can receive rewards via redeem codes:

Step 1: They’ll head to the Free Fire rewards redemption web page utilizing the hyperlink right here.

Log in utilizing any of the out there platforms

Step 2: Subsequent, they need to sign up to their Free Fire ID through a platform linked to their account. This contains Fb, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Gamers should hyperlink their accounts to 1 platform to acquire the rewards as a result of customers who’ve visitor accounts can not redeem them utilizing the code.

Enter the redeem code within the textual content discipline

Step 3: Subsequent, they must enter the redeem code and press the affirm button. A dialog field seems, the place customers could press okay.

Rewards may be claimed from the mail part

Step 4: As soon as the redemption is profitable, the rewards might be credited to the respective account inside 24 hours. These may be claimed from the mail part.

Guitar Basher may be quipped from the Armory part, whereas gamers should head to the “Assortment” part for the Avatar and surfboard.

Every redeem code has a given expiration date and have to be used earlier than it lapses.

