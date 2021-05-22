Free Fire redeem codes: List of all special codes released in May 2021 so far

Free Fire redeem codes are an awesome intention to construct in-sport devices without charge. These codes are made up of 12 alphanumeric characters.

Garena frequently releases them on its actual social media handles and stay streams.

Redeem codes may even trustworthy moreover be claimed from Free Fire’s actual rewards redemption internet blueprint. On the alternative hand, they’ve an expiration date and would possibly maybe high attainable be primitive for a selected timeframe.

Here’s a guidelines of the entire Free Fire redeem codes that have been released in May maybe properly 2021.

ESX24ADSGM4K: Bounce of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest and Guitar Basher (India) FF8MBDXPVCB1: Shuffling emote and 10x Magic Cube Fragments (Indonesia) BPDSDHCXPXWT: 2x Mr Waggor Area (Europe) FFESPORTSJLC: Phantom Weapon Loot Crate and Gold Royale Voucher (Indonesia) 245QMX2MXSZN: Free persona (Heart East) UBJJ2A7G23L6: 1x Chrono Area (Europe) 5KHJ8U3RNP42: 1x Seaside Loot Crate (Europe) 8QW6TDX2D8A4: Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate and MAG-7 Storm Supply Weapon Loot Crate (Europe) FF8M82QK7C2M: Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate (Europe) FFESPORTSSQA: Unleash Inhibition Backpack and A124 Bobblehead (Indonesia) FV385V6HXJ97: Firefighters Loot Crate (Europe) KNRZ89SXFG9S: 2x Chrono Area (Europe)

All the codes supplied above can high attainable be primitive in the desired areas.

How one can specific rewards the make use of of Free Fire redeem codes

Avid gamers can observe the steps given beneath to specific rewards the make use of of Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Avid gamers can click on this hyperlink to consult with with the true Free Fire rewards redemption internet blueprint.

Avid gamers need to log in to their accounts

Step 2: They may be capable to beget to then log in to the on-line blueprint the make use of of any of the readily available platforms (Fb, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, or Huawei ID).

Mutter: Avid gamers with buyer accounts can now not make use of the redeem codes to specific rewards.

Avid gamers need to enter the redeem code in the textual growth materials self-discipline

Step 3: Subsequent, players can beget to enter the redeem code and click on on on the confirm button. When a dialog subject seems to be like, they will beget to press the OK button.

After successful redemption, the rewards will attainable be despatched to the participant’s fable inside 24 hours. They may be capable to even trustworthy moreover be aloof from the in-sport mail half.

If an error is displayed all the plan in which by the redemption route of, it attainable plan that the redeem code has expired.

