Free Fire working redeem code for today (21st May): Guitar Basher, Surfboard, and more rewards

Redeem codes are one of many obliging methods to achieve an intensive guidelines of objects in Free Fire with out price of cost after being efficiently redeemed. Garena periodically releases them on social media handles, stay streams, and additional of the game.

The code is constructed from 12 characters that embody each letters and alphabets. Furthermore, they possess a specific date of utilization, and after that size, they acquire expired. Proper here’s a report of working redeem codes for the India and Indonesia servers.

Free Fire working redeem code for proper this second time

Indian server

Rewards

Code: ESX24ADSGM4K

Rewards: Leap of Religion Surfboard, Water Fest 2021, and Guitar Basher

Indonesia server

One among the many rewards of the code (Shuffling emote)

Code: FF8MBDXPVCB1

Rewards: Shuffling emote and 10x Magic Cube Fragments

Reward

Code: FF8M82QK7C2M

Rewards: 1x Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate

Describe: The codes will obliging work throughout the respective areas. Avid gamers from completely totally different servers are potential to be unable to manufacture primarily the a lot of the codes. The following error message will potential be displayed on their displays:

“Did now not redeem. This code can now now not be historic in your location.”

Straightforward ideas to make make use of of redeem codes

Rewards Redemption Area: Click on right here

Avid gamers can apply the steps acknowledged under to make make use of of redeem codes in Free Fire:

Step 1: Prospects must seek the advice of with the official redemption jam of the Garena Free Fire. The hyperlink for it has been provided above.

Enter the code

Step 2: Subsequent, players must log throughout the utilization of any prevalent design: Fb, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, or Huawei ID.

(Avid gamers with customer accounts are potential to be unable to make make use of of the code and must bind their Free Fire sage.)

Step 3: Enter the code into the textual bid space and click on on the declare chance. A dialog field will pop up; click on the “OK” button.

Avid gamers possess to click on on the sufficient button

Step 4: Rewards will potential be despatched straight to the accounts of the customers inside 24 hours. They may have the ability to bag them the utilization of the mail half in-recreation.

