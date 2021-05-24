Free Fire World Series 2021 Play-Ins: Teams, viewer rewards, where to watch and more

The Free Fire World Series 2021, the best ever world Free Fire match, will kick off on Might twenty eighth. The match boasts an enormous prize pool of two million USD and will likely be held in Singapore.

The FFWS 2021 follows a two-stage format. Teams will first face off inside the play-ins stage ahead of going head-to-head inside the finals.

1. Free Fire World Series 2021 Play-Ins

9 prime groups from around the enviornment will combat it out over six matches carried out on three an enormous collection of maps. The play-ins are scheduled to occur on Friday, i.e., Might twenty eighth, and the pinnacle three groups will qualify for the finals.

Certified groups for the Free Fire World Series 2021 Play-Ins

1. DEA (MENA)

2. LOUD (Brazil)

3. First Raiders Bravo (Indonesia)

4. God’s Scheme (Latin America)

5. Assault All Round (Thailand)

6. Glossy Gank (Singapore)

7. HQ Esports (Vietnam)

8. Singularity Invincible (CIS)

9. Vaixourar (Europe)

(Level out: Group Elite, Group TG, and Group Rise up get hold of been excluded from the FFWS play-ins 2021 due to the Covid-19 restrictions)

2. Free Fire World Series 2021 Finals

On Might thirtieth, the pinnacle 9 groups (regional champions) alongside facet three superior groups (from the play-ins) will compete over six matches to get your hands on out the worldwide champion. Together with the title, the winner will procure a cash reward of 500okay USD.

Certified groups for the finals of the Free Fire World Series 2021

1. VIP Esports (MENA)

2. FLUXO (Brazil)

3. Geek Fam (Malaysia/ Philippines)

4. Evos Esports ID ( Indonesia)

5. Group Aze (Latin America)

6. Phoenix Energy (Thailand)

7. LGDS (Taiwan)

8. Burst the Sky (Vietnam)

9. Silence (CIS)

(Level out: Galaxy Racer from India could not shuttle to the FFWS Finals due to the Covod-19 restrictions)

Where to search for Free Fire World Series 2021

The match will likely be streamed on the Free Fire Esports Actual YouTube channel and Fb internet web page to boot to the Booyah App, initiating at 6: 30 PM IST.

Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore viewer rewards

Kripz, Tania (English), MambaSr and Gaming Aura (Hindi) would be the broadcasting talent on Free Fire India’s authentic social media handles.

Design relate:

Match 1: Bermuda

Match 2: Kalahari

Match 3: Purgatory

Match 4: Bermuda

Match 5: Kalahari

Match 6: Purgatory

Free Fire World Series 2021 viewer rewards

Followers who tune in to the Free Fire World Series 2021 finals will fetch an enormous collection of rewards, depending on the ultimate viewership numbers.

Listed below are the rewards and the corresponding viewership numbers:

150okay viewers: Diamond Royale Voucher

300okay viewers: Free persona

450okay viewers: Any emote, gloo wall pores and pores and skin, MP40 pores and pores and skin or M79 pores and pores and skin.

As talked about ahead of, avid gamers can look for the dwell drag on the Free Fire Esports Actual YouTube channel on Might thirtieth.

