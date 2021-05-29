Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore Grand Finals: Teams, schedule, and viewer rewards 

The Free Fire World Sequence 2021 Tall Finals is scheduled to happen on Sunday, Might effectively effectively thirtieth, in Singapore.

The FFWS 2021 is a LAN match taking construct of residing at Marina Bay Island, Singapore. A large prize pool of two million USD and the final title can be up for grabs among the many terminate twelve groups worldwide.

Earlier inside the Play-ins, First Raiders from Indonesia executed on the pole construct, adopted by the Brazillian crew LOUD. On the final second, HQ Esport acquired the Booyah to qualify for the finals alongside with these two elements.

Licensed groups from the Free Fire World Sequence 2021 Play-Ins

Free Fire World Sequence 2021 Tall Finals groups

VIP Esports (MENA) FLUXO (Brazil) Geek Fam (Malaysia/ Philippines) Evos Esports ID ( Indonesia) Workforce Aze (Latin The US) Phoenix Pressure(Thailand) LGDS (Taiwan) Burst the Sky (Vietnam) Silence (CIS) First Raiders (Indonesia) LOUD (Brazil) HQ Esports (Vietnam)

The FFWS 2021 is the best Free Fire match ever, with a large prize purse. The winner will get away 500Okay USD whereas the first and 2nd runners-up will collect 250Okay USD and 100Okay USD, respectively.

The Free Fire World Sequence 2021 Singapore prize pool distribution

There can be a great deal of rewards inside the market to Free Fire World Sequence 2021 viewers, depending on their complete viewing numbers.

The place to include a have a look at

A complete of six suits unfold over three maps can be carried out inside the finals. It have to be broadcast solely on the Free Fire Esports Official YouTube channel and Fb on-line web page, besides to the Booyah App, beginning up at 6: 30 PM IST.

Followers can be intrigued to go looking if fan-favorite Nobru’s crew Fluxo can attain out on excessive or if they’ll face resistance from different excessive groups.

Indian crew Galaxy Racer additionally agreeable for the FFWS 2021 Finals however may possibly per probability no longer take part because of the Covid-19 journey restrictions.

