Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore Grand Finals: Winning team, prize pool distribution, and more

The ideally marvelous-ever Free Fire event, the Free Fire World Sequence 2021 concluded at the present time with Pheonix Energy rising as champions.

The prime eighteen teams from all throughout the globe competed over two phases for the trophy and a pair of Million USD Prizepool. The FFWS 2021 was as quickly as a LAN affair and took construct in Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

Phoenix Energy

The event was as quickly as extraordinarily profitable and broke all data with a peak viewership of 5.4 million viewers with a median viewership of additional than 2 million.

The finals, alternatively, had been dominated by Phoenix Energy as they took the Booyah in 4 matches out of a total of six matches. There was as quickly as a 36 level distinction between them and the next ideally marvelous group. Phoenix took dwelling 500Okay USD in prize cash whereas the second-ranked LOUD took away 250Okay USD in winnings.

Fan licensed group Fluxo secured fourth construct and had been awarded 100Okay USD. Proper right here is an intensive prize-pool distribution of the finals.

Prize pool distribution for the Free Fire World Sequence 2021 Finals:

1st Affirm(Winners):- $500,0000 – 3.6 Crore INR- Phoenix Energy (Thailand)

2nd Affirm(1st Runners-up):- $250,000 – 1.8 Crore INR- LOUD (Brazil)

third Affirm:- $100,000 – 72 Lakhs INR- Silence (CIS)

4th Affirm:- $100,000 – 72 Lakhs INR- Fluxo (Brazil)

fifth Affirm:- $90,000 -65 Lakhs INR- HQ Esports (Vietnam)

sixth Affirm:- $90,000 -65 Lakhs INR- Burst The Sky ( Vietnam)

seventh Affirm:- $80,000 – 58 Lakhs INR- Crew Aze(Latin America)

eighth Affirm:- $80,000 – 58 Lakhs INR- Evos Divine (Indonesia)

ninth Affirm:- $70,000 – 50 Lakhs INR-Geek Fam (Malaysia)

tenth Affirm:-$70,000 – 50 Lakhs INR- VIP Esport (Arab)

eleventh Affirm:- $60,000 – 43 Lakhs INR- First Raiders (Indonesia)

twelfth Affirm:- $60,000 – 43 Lakhs INR- Goddess (Taiwan)

Galaxy Racer from India who could not commute to Singapore because of the the commute ban by the Singapore Authorities would possibly perchance additionally obtain their respective share of the prize pool as they had been purported to be one among the many FFWS Finals members.

