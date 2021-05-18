Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore play-ins to take place on May 28, finals on May 30

The play-ins of the Free Hearth World Series 2021 Singapore (FFWS 2021 SG) will take place on Would per likelihood effectively 28 from 6: 30 PM IST, whereas the finals will take place on Would per likelihood effectively 30 from 6: 30 PM IST.

The dates had been modified to accommodate the worldwide pandemic disclose and native public well being protocols.

18 teams from 11 areas internationally will compete to be topped FFWS 2021 SG champions. The play-ins will peep 9 teams competing for 3 spots within the finals. They are going to be part of the match’s prime 9 seeds for an totally different to fetch a piece of the US$ 2,000,000 prize pool – Free Hearth’s largest ever.

About Free Hearth writer Garena

Garena is a primary world on-line video games developer and writer. Free Hearth, its self-developed cell battle royale title, used to be basically probably the most downloaded cell sport within the realm in 2019 and 2020, per App Annie.

Garena fully licenses and publishes hit titles from world companions – equal to Enviornment of Valor, Name of Accountability: Cell, and League of Legends – in chosen markets globally.

Garena champions social and leisure experiences through video games, enabling its communities to take and interact. It’s miles additionally a primary esports organizer and hosts among the realm’s largest esports occasions.

