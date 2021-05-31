Free Fire World Series creates new world record for highest peak viewership on a live Esports event

Free Fire by Garena has created historic previous on the planet of Esports. In accordance to the standard esports statistics net location Esports Charts, the persevering with finals of the Free Fire World Series 2021 garnered a prime viewership of a whopping 5.4 million viewers.

FFWS 2021 is the very most attention-grabbing ever Free Fire event and boasts a broad prize pool of $2 million. The event elements 12 of the absolutely teams from throughout the world and is being held in Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

The event began at 6: 30 PM IST and proper by way of the Pre-Show, the top viewership touched 4 Million viewers (apart from Chinese language language platforms) which itself is a model new Esports itemizing.

Free Fire Esports India

Irrespective of the exclusion of the Indian teams from the event attributable to a skedaddle ban, the Hindi stream peaked at 1.6M viewers, breaking the previous itemizing of 1.5 million prime viewers inside the Free Fire Continental Series. The Indonesian stream noticed 633Okay prime viewers, whereas the Portuguese was not far inside the help of with 487Okay prime viewers. There have been spherical 312Okay Thai viewers at prime, and spherical 248Okay Vietnamese viewers.

Nonetheless, prime viewership soared to five.4 million viewers right by way of principally probably the most most important spherical. 4.9 million was from Youtube alone. The Hindi stream soared to a whopping 1.9 million Peak Viewers, adopted by the Indonesian stream at 1 million prime viewers.

On the time of penning this textual content, the Finals have been seen for 11,425,761 hours with a recommend viewership of 1,780,639 spectators.

Free Fire World Series Finals general standings after Match 3

Phoenix Stress from Thailand took Booyah in principally probably the most most important, second and third matches of the finals, whereas fan-well-liked Nobru’s crew Fluxo had combined net matches.

Free Fire World Series 2021 Sizable Finals teams

1. VIP Esports (MENA) 2. FLUXO (Brazil) 3. Geek Fam (Malaysia/ Philippines) 4. Evos Esports ID ( Indonesia) 5. Crew Aze (Latin The US) 6. Phoenix Stress(Thailand) 7. LGDS (Taiwan) 8. Burst the Sky (Vietnam) 9. Silence (CIS) 10. First Raiders (Indonesia) 11. LOUD (Brazil) 12. HQ Esports (Vietnam)

Additionally Learn: Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for right headshots and sooner actions in Would per likelihood maybe 2021: Step-by-step information

Ticket In/ Ticket As a lot as Reply