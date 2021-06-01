Free Fire x Street Fighter V collaboration announced officially: All you need to know

Free Fire has launched its collaboration with Avenue Fighter, a Jap combating on-line recreation franchise by Capcom. The crossover is anticipated to carry thrilling up to date in-game assert materials for avid avid gamers to experience.

Garena’s in style struggle royale recreation has collaborated with many celebrities, manufacturers and franchises through the years, collectively with Cristiano Ronaldo, KSHMR, Hrithik Roshan, Joe Taslim, Assault on Titan, Cash Heist and Demon Slayer.

“Bringing a ingredient of Avenue Fighter into Free Fire is one factor our avid avid gamers will experience” – Harold Teo

The Free Fire x Avenue Fighter V collaboration will shuffle dwell in Free Fire in July 2021. A publish on Free Fire’s social media handles reads:

“Survivors! It’s time to place aside your combating gloves on as Free Fire is partnering with Capcom to carry Avenue Fighter V assert materials into Free Fire! Earn prepared as this July, Avenue Fighter fan favorites Ryu and Chun-Li shall be making their method to the enviornment of Free Fire and bringing alongside with them some provocative assert materials and rewards!”

Harold Teo, Free Fire producer at Garena, had this to philosophize in regards to the collaboration:

“Avenue Fighter revolutionised combating video video video games. It is miles a franchise many people grew up with, enjoying as its iconic characters take pleasure in Ryu and Chun-Li.”

“Bringing a ingredient of Avenue Fighter into Free Fire and welcoming Ryu and Chun-Li to Bermuda is one factor our avid avid gamers will experience.”

Additional essential components in regards to the collaboration is generally launched throughout the upcoming days. Avid avid gamers can cease awake to date by following Free Fire’s legit social media handles.

