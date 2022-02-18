Free Flight Ticket Booking Offer: Must read this warning of Air India

Air India has clarified that no free tickets are being given from their side. That is, the claim made by Builder.ai is completely bogus and there is no need to fall for it.

Since the acquisition of Air India by Tata Sons, some people have been trying to take advantage of the trust attached to Tata. Recently, Air India issued a notice on one such misleading advertisement, saying that no free ticket offer is being run by Air India. Also, the company named Builder.ai has not developed any app for Air India. If you are also believing in such an advertisement, then you must read this complete news.

Air India said this in the notice – Air India has clarified in its notice that Builder.ai company is running a campaign in print and digital media. In which it is being claimed that the company has developed a prototype of an app for Air India.

At the same time, a QR code has also been given with the advertisement. Through which a link to download the prototype app has been given. At the same time, Air India said in the notice that, if you have also seen such an advertisement, then keep a distance from it.

This claim made in the advertisement – The builder.ai company advertisement claims that those who download this app will get a chance to win free Air India tickets.

Air India has said in its notice that this app is definitely showing the logo of Air India, but Air India has not asked to develop it. In such a situation, the company has made it clear that if there is any fraud with anyone through this app, then the company will not be responsible for it.