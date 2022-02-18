Jobs

Free Flight Ticket Booking Offer: Must read this warning of Air India

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Free Flight Ticket Booking Offer: Must read this warning of Air India
Written by admin
Free Flight Ticket Booking Offer: Must read this warning of Air India

Free Flight Ticket Booking Offer: Must read this warning of Air India

Free Flight Ticket Booking Offer: Must read this warning of Air India

Air India has clarified that no free tickets are being given from their side. That is, the claim made by Builder.ai is completely bogus and there is no need to fall for it.

Since the acquisition of Air India by Tata Sons, some people have been trying to take advantage of the trust attached to Tata. Recently, Air India issued a notice on one such misleading advertisement, saying that no free ticket offer is being run by Air India. Also, the company named Builder.ai has not developed any app for Air India. If you are also believing in such an advertisement, then you must read this complete news.

Air India said this in the notice – Air India has clarified in its notice that Builder.ai company is running a campaign in print and digital media. In which it is being claimed that the company has developed a prototype of an app for Air India.

At the same time, a QR code has also been given with the advertisement. Through which a link to download the prototype app has been given. At the same time, Air India said in the notice that, if you have also seen such an advertisement, then keep a distance from it.

This claim made in the advertisement – The builder.ai company advertisement claims that those who download this app will get a chance to win free Air India tickets.

At the same time, Air India has clarified that no free tickets are being given from their side. That is, the claim made by Builder.ai is completely bogus and there is no need to fall for it.

READ Also  TECNO SPARK 8 smartphone with RAM variant launched in India under Rs 11,000 with 5000mAh battery

Also read: Air India: Air India will provide this service for the first time after coming into the hands of Tata Group, can get formal command today

Air India has said in its notice that this app is definitely showing the logo of Air India, but Air India has not asked to develop it. In such a situation, the company has made it clear that if there is any fraud with anyone through this app, then the company will not be responsible for it.


#Free #Flight #Ticket #Booking #Offer #read #warning #Air #India

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  How To Dress Strapless Carrie, Take Tips From Mouni Roy

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment