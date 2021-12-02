Free Guy (2021) Full Movie Download In (Dual Audio) 720p 

Free Guy (2021) Dual Audio (480p,720p,1080p)

Free Guy Movies is the most liked movie by the people. Free Guy is a 2021 American science fiction action comedy film directed by Shawn Levy from a screenplay by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn and a story by Lieberman. Free Guy movie is amazing and comedy movie for people. The film stars Ryan Reynolds as a bank teller. Ryan Reynolds is playing the protagonist in the film. Who does not really know who is in Bo Real.

Ryan Reynolds in the movie Free Guy, who discovers that he is actually a non-player character in an open-world video game and wants to become the protagonist of the story and save his friends from being removed by the game’s creator (Taika Waititi). decides. Free Guy Movies is an American science fiction action comedy film.

Movie Info:

Full Name: Free Guy

Released Year: 2021

Free Guy Movies Information

Release date: August 13, 2021 (United States)

Director: Shawn Levy

Budget: $100–125 million

Story by: Matt Lieberman

Production companies: Berlanti Productions; 21 Laps Entertainment; Maximum Effort; Lit Entertainment Group

Produced by: Ryan Reynolds; Shawn Levy; Sarah Schechter; Greg Berlanti; Adam Kolbrenner

Writers: Matt Lieberman(screenplay by), Zak Penn(screenplay by)

Stars: Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi

Running time 115 minutes

Country United States

Language English

Storyline

Free Guy Full Movie Dual Audio in 480p, 720p Quality. This movie file size is 300MB, 1GB. The story of this movie is based on Adventure & Action, Thriller.

Free Guy Movies Cast :

Ryan Reynolds Guy Jodie Comer Millie, Molotov Girl Joe Keery Keys Lil Rel Howery Buddy Utkarsh Ambudkar Mouser Taika Waititi Antoine

