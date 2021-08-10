‘Free guy’ | Anatomy of a scene

Hi, this is Shawn Levy. I am the director and one of the producers of “Free Guy”. So this scene is kind of a turning point for the protagonist named Guy — played by Ryan Reynolds — who is an innocent bank banker who slowly realizes he’s a background character in a video game. And in this fictional video game, titled Free City, we distinguish between NPCs, otherwise known as non-player characters, and gamers, who are people in the real world who come in and play the game and are identified by their glasses. of Sun. The sunglasses offer gamers a glimpse into the power-ups, weapons, and hidden gems of this video game city. So there were a few different layers of aesthetic design in the “Free Guy” approach. The main and the first was a really rigorous differentiation between the world of video games and the real world. So, everything in the video game world is shot with a large format camera with spherical lenses, enormous depth of field, and crisp composition. “Excuse me. Do you see that?” I wanted everything to be additive layers of saturation and an overwhelming visual spectacle. I wanted this sequence, frankly, to be a little overwhelming for the audience, like there was too much to take in. Because that’s exactly what Ryan’s character Guy is going through. While preparing for the movie, I played a lot of video games. What I started to see in the video games I played and watched for research is a very specific style of camera movement. It was almost robotic in its speed and fluidity. So we designed a movement that required a robotic arm. And we programmed the movement to move Guy’s character as he sees all the things he sees through these glasses. “Ohhhhh, what’s going on? “