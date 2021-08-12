‘Free Guy’ Review: Don’t Hate the Player

One day you head to your job at the bank, get ready for its series of daily robberies, and the next day you find out that you are a secondary character in a video game. Difficult break.

This is the storyline in which Guy (Ryan Reynolds) finds himself in the perky but predictable new adventure comedy “Free Guy”, directed by Shawn Levy. Guy is comfortable with his monotonous life in the Free City game until he meets a player named Millie (Jodie Comer), a coder who seeks proof that Antwan (Taika Waititi), the avid tycoon of money behind the virtual world of gambling, stole its code. With the help of her friend and partner Keys (Joe Keery), Millie attempts a code theft with a higher level guy, who has become a viral hero in the gamer sphere.