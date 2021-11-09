‘Free Joe Biden’: Sean Maloney on How Democrats Can Get Back on Track

Since the Democrats’ defeat in last week’s nationwide election, there has been a flurry of criticism of the party’s policies and election policies, with alarming predictions of a mid-2022 prospect. The flagging has come not only from the happy Republicans but also from many in the democratic group.

Reasons for the party’s loss include President Biden’s declining vote share, the party’s impression of being unable to run the government after months of squabbling in Congress, rising inflation in big cities and criminal and tin-eared democracy campaigns.

One of the least enviable jobs in politics at the moment is owned by New York MP Sean Patrick Maloney, who, as chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, has to run his caucus through extremely rough mid-waters. In the first term of President Barack Obama, before mid-2010, when the Democrats lost more than 60 seats in the House, Mr. Biden’s approval numbers are low.

In an interview with The New York Times on Monday, Mr. Maloney acknowledged the party’s challenges, but not in terms of the Democratic agenda or former President Donald J. He rejected the notion that any major stocktaking was needed in order for the party to focus on fighting Trump. Without him on the ballot in 2022.