Free speech concerns mount over DHS ‘disinformation’ board as lawmakers, critics weigh in



Federal and state lawmakers, constitutional scholars and other experts are expressing concern with the Department of Homeland Security’s new misinformation board, which they say is an attempt by the Biden administration to curb freedom of speech.

Myorcas announced Wednesday while testifying before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security that the DHS has created a Disinformation Governance Board to combat online confusion.

“The goal is to pool the resources of the DHS,” Mayerkas said at the hearing, adding that the department was focusing on spreading confusion among minority communities ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Republicans accuse mayor of insulting ‘distorted information’ board, ‘legitimate criticism’ with demand information

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arch., Was quick to condemn the Biden administration’s latest move, promising to introduce legislation to defend the new misleading board.

“The federal government has no business creating a true ministry. The Department of Homeland Security’s Board of Disinformation is unconstitutional and non-American, and I will raise a bill to defend it,” he said. Tweet Friday.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Similarly tweeted, “If we don’t end Biden’s Ministry of Truth, it doesn’t matter what we’re working on.” And Sen. Cynthia Lumis, R-Yo. “I believe in the common sense of the American people,” he said [red flag] For free-thinking people. “

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., Plan to ask Mayercas made the remarks at a hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee next week.

Rating member of the Oversight Committee Rep. James Comer, R.K. Friday organized a letter to Mayorcas, obtained exclusively by Gadget Clock Digital, on the new board’s “supervisory management” and “continuing efforts within the Biden administration to suppress freedom of speech and disregard legitimate criticism as misinformation.” All 19 House Oversight Republicans signed the letter.

“The party that has spent years promoting Russia’s collusion deception, suppressing the story of Hunter Biden’s laptop, and equating parents with terrorists, believes that you have the credibility to control your speech,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. Tweet Friday. “Biden must immediately abandon his plan to create an Orwellian ministry of truth.”

Ripa, a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Ranking. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Ripa, a ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee. John Cuttack, RNY, sent a letter to MyCross on Friday, expressing “serious concern” about the lack of information about the activities of the board headed by Jankowicz.

Myorcas testified that the DHS was creating a ‘Disinformation Governance Board’

Also, Representative Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., Tweet“I don’t think people really understand the intensity of the real meaning of a true ministry organized by the DHS. This is the level of Stalin. This is the level of Mao. This is the mountain of death.”

The problem has spread to the states, pushing back GOP lawmakers and leaders.

White House defends DHS ‘disinformation’ board: ‘Not sure who opposes that effort’

“Obviously, our whole policy is that the country that was founded on you cannot have a true ministry in this country,” Florida Republican Gov. Ron Descentis told a news conference Friday. “So let’s get real here, let’s make sure we’re doing something to benefit Floridians and Americans, but we’re not going to let Biden get away with it.”

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmidt wrote a letter to Mayerkas on Friday that was received exclusively by Gadget Clock Digital. In the letter, Schmidt said the Oriolean board’s focus on resources over the threat of “misunderstanding” would push “the very core of the American faith system, a threat to freedom of speech that would rightly warn freedom – the people of love across America, including my own state of Missouri.” “

Shadi Hamid, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, said the misleading board was “not exactly a reassuring thought.”

Hamid added, “How is this for debate?

Not all critics are Republican or Conservative.

Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald tweeted on Thursday, “The Biden admin suddenly announced today that the Homeland Security Department – a home security agency – has created a ‘disinformation’ board that is indescribably dystopian and chilling,” independent journalist Glenn Greenwald tweeted on Thursday. “Democrats think it’s good and normal to tell them what you need to know about them.”

The White House on Thursday defended the DHS board, saying its purpose was to prevent confusion in the “range” of the community.

White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie responded to Republican criticism of the board during a daily press briefing by saying, “It seems that the purpose of the board is to prevent confusion and misinformation among different communities across the country.” “I’m not sure who opposes that effort.”