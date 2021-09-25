Free Study Abroad for Indian Students: Study Abroad: Changes in the World’s Higher Education Model, Easier to Study Abroad – International Higher Education Trend for Study Abroad

Studying abroad is a great option for Indian students, giving them the opportunity to grow culturally, socially and professionally. The world class education system makes the students competitive and efficient while giving them the opportunity to pursue a great career. Corona has had a devastating effect on the education system around the world, while reshaping the model of international higher education. Many international universities today have developed mixed learning models to help students fulfill their dreams.

This model allows students to start their studies online and travel to campus as soon as travel restrictions are lifted. That way, they don’t waste their precious time postponing their intake. Virtual learning, on the other hand, has given a chance to those students who could not study at the institution of their choice. Currently, various concessions are being offered to students by various institutions, which is considered to be the best time for students to study abroad.



Students are getting such concessions and facilities

Many US universities have waived the required GRE / GMAT for undergraduates and the SAT / ACT for undergraduate graduates so as not to ruin the future of Corona students. In addition, some institutions are offering additional scholarships, airport pickup facilities, discounts on air tickets, food, etc. for the convenience of international students. As well as conducting vaccination campaigns among international students to ensure the health and safety of all.

Artificial intelligence teaching

Artificial intelligence education is being used extensively in the field of education to perform tasks such as admission process and documentation in universities. Many universities and institutes are taking advantage of artificial intelligence to increase student enrollment, handle administrative tasks, improve the IT process and, most importantly, enhance the learning experience among students when the time is sensitive. Today, AI is playing an important role in the virtual learning model to increase learning and participation among students.

Changing the trading course

Where until now courses like MBA, Engineering, MBBS and Literature were considered as trading courses, it is changing with the times. Especially after Corona, subjects like Cyber ​​Security, Data Analytics, Project Management, Process Automation, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning etc. are now being included in popular courses among students. Students are choosing these courses because they know that these courses will help them prepare in advance for the future job market.

At the same time, there are students who want to pursue a career in a specific field, focusing on courses such as environmental science, health care infrastructure, biotechnology, health information, pharmacy, equipment manufacturing, and health care administration. Because they know it will be the most demanding in the future.

A new era of hybrid schooling

Corona has led to an increase in the method of hybrid schooling in almost all countries. Under hybrid schooling, most institutions in the country and around the world are giving their students the opportunity to choose at their convenience for online learning and traditional classroom learning. This hybrid schooling is proving to be a boon for students during this Corona period. As a result, a student living in India is studying by joining an institution in the United States. At the same time, personalized and customized learning has also evolved from this.