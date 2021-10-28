Free Study in New Zealand: Study in New Zealand: Going to study in New Zealand? So keep these things in mind – study in New Zealand for Indian students after 12th

Study for free in New Zealand: The trend of studying abroad from India is centuries old, which is constantly growing. The process of studying abroad began in 1889, when Cornelia Sorabjee, India’s first female lawyer, practiced law in Oxford, London. Currently, millions of students from India travel to the US, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand and China every year. This time around, students from all over the world are turning to New Zealand, and India is no exception. Studying in New Zealand can be a great experience for all Indian students. However, there are also many challenges.



1. Talk to people

When you first arrive in New Zealand you may be hesitant to talk to other people. You may find it difficult to speak to someone you do not know, especially if English is not your first language. To overcome this challenge, start small. For example, you might talk to a neighbor in the classroom or to someone on the same floor as you. If you live in a homestay or share a flat, get out of your room and talk to your homestay family or your flatmates.

2. Be prepared to make your family sick

When you first come to another country, it is inevitable to miss home and feel uncomfortable. Everything here is new and different for you. So even simple things like buying food in a supermarket can seem like a challenge for you. If you want to experience it at home, try to find something that distracts you. For example, go for a walk or go to the gym or study a little. You can ease your mind by talking to your family member or friend on the phone at home. However, you must remember that you are enjoying your new life and do not be sad.

3. Ask questions and ask for help when needed

During education in New Zealand, college students are expected to challenge their teachers and lecturers and ask questions. This shows that all students are involved in the educational process. If you don’t know or don’t understand this system, ask about it and ask for help. It is important to ask questions in other situations as well. If New Zealanders love to help because you are lost or don’t know which bus to catch, you can ask for help.

4. Stay active and healthy

Eating well, getting enough sleep and exercising can help you stay healthy and happy. You can also attend a sports academy or gym here. Hanging out with friends is another great way to stay active, so go on weekend groups with other international students. You will find a list of local excursions on most municipal council websites.

5. Keep an eye on your budget

If you have money stress, your studies may be disrupted. You can take the help of Cost of Living Calculator to maintain your budget while studying in New Zealand. Once you decide how much you can afford, try not to spend more than that. If you use an Eftpos card, you can check your bank balance to find out how much you’ve spent.