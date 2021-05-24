Free Subject-wise Study Material & Important Resources for Preparation





UPSC: As per the brand new UPSC Examination Calendar 2021, the UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 examination has been rescheduled for October 10. With such a dynamic and in depth syllabus to review, candidates usually really feel anxious throughout their preparation. To make this revision course of simpler and productive, we now have compiled all of the essential examine materials, sources, and essential observe questions from each topic on this article.

Earlier than beginning the preparation/revision it’s important that one ought to be abreast with the UPSC IAS syllabus 2021.

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2021: Indian Polity Study Material

Yearly 10-11 questions are requested from the Indian Polity in UPSC (IAS) Prelims examination. From essential articles of the structure to powers of the President, Panchayati Raj, Elementary rights, and extra something might be requested within the examination. Therefore it’s important that college students have all of the examine materials associated to the topic with them. Test essential hyperlinks right here.

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2021: Indian Geography Study Material

Geography is a crucial a part of the UPSC (IAS) prelims syllabus. Divided into three sections – bodily, human, and financial, the topic ought to be studied in-depth. We now have right here supplied all of the essential examine materials for Geography topic preparation.

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2021: Indian Historical past Study Material

With an in depth syllabus, Historical past at all times comes as a troubling topic for extra aspirants. Historical, medieval and fashionable historical past are three dimensions of the topic. Every part is essential for the examination. Test the next hyperlinks to make your revision course of simpler:

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2021: Economics Study Material

From studying the fundamentals of the financial system to five-year plans, financial and financial coverage, Economics covers a big selection of various sections. You’ll be able to entry all of the essential examine materials associated to Economics from the hyperlinks beneath:

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2021: Science & Expertise Study Material

Science and Tech syllabus covers each the points of Basic science in addition to know-how. Expertise normally includes ideas from Robotics, Biotech, IT, Nano-tech whereas Science covers all the fundamental rules of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. All current developments in each fields are additionally a part of the syllabus.

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2021: Atmosphere and Ecology Study Material

In recent times there have been many questions requested from this part within the UPSC (IAS) Prelims examination. Atmosphere and ecology is without doubt one of the most talked-about subjects of the world and UPSC can also be testing the aspirants on this matter. Seek advice from the next hyperlinks to arrange higher for the Atmosphere and Ecology part:

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2021: Worldwide Relations Study Material

The significance of IR is commonly not acknowledged by many aspirants whereas getting ready for UPSC IAS exams. This topic is dynamic and covers essential subjects each within the static and present area. Learn essential examine materials associated to IR right here:

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2021: Present Affairs

UPSC (IAS) Prelims 2021: Important NCERT Books

Preparation of UPSC (IAS) Prelims Examination can’t be commenced or not to mention full and not using a thorough studying of NCERT textbooks. These textbooks not solely give aspirants insights about each topic but additionally assist them perceive the fundamental functioning of the system.

