Free Training: Good News! Delhi students to get free coaching for NEET and JEE – Delhi Government to provide free coaching to aspirants

The Delhi Government will provide free coaching for JEE, NEET for entrance exams like NEET and JEE to students who want to pursue their careers in engineering, medical and other technical fields. Officials made the announcement on Wednesday. The Directorate of Education (DOE) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Avanti Fellow to prepare students for the entrance exams.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “In the first year of the program, 6,000 students of class 11-12 selected from government schools in Delhi are given free coaching, test series, necessary educational assistance and regular guidance for various types of preparation. There will be entrance exams.”

He said, “Earlier, this free training program was started in some schools on an experimental basis and it had excellent results. Under this program, more than 160 girls in SC and ST categories are getting free coaching for NEET from experts.” ,

Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister of Delhi, said, “Many children dream of getting higher education from the best medical or engineering institutes to become doctors and engineers. But his parents could not afford expensive coaching. Now the picture is set to change in Delhi. With this decision of the government, thousands of future doctors-engineers, scientists, STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) experts, among others, will now be formed in government schools in Delhi, which will make India globally proud.

At present, more than 30,000 students are enrolled in science in all government schools in Delhi. The Minister said, “The free exam preparation program will help these students gain access to higher degree programs and diploma courses in STEM based fields, engineering, MBBS / BDS, pharmacy, nursing, paramedical courses and research programs and promote STEM education. . “

Study Abroad: Learn how young people in Tier 2 cities can study abroad

