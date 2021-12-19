Free travel stopped on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, toll tax will have to be paid from December 25, know how much will be charged

Now free travel on Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) will end soon. It has been informed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) that now toll tax will be collected from December 25, 2021. Due to this, people traveling between Delhi to Meerut will have to pay a charge. Apart from this, even if someone wants to go to Dehradun via Delhi Meerut Express, he will have to pay a charge. NHAI will now charge toll tax on the entire expressway from the people.

how much will be charged

While traveling on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, you will have to pay a toll of Rs 140 for traveling from Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut. After this, Rs 95 will have to be paid for toll from Indirapuram to Meerut. In this way, toll collection will be done at two places on the expressway. Let us inform that the farmers had occupied the Ghazipur border in protest against the three agricultural laws, so no toll tax was being charged from the road passengers.

65 rupees will be charged for 1 kilometer

This 82 km long expressway connects Delhi with Meerut, passing through Nizamuddin, Akshardham and Ghaziabad at Ghaziapur, Delhi, Indirapuram, Dundahera, Dasna, EPE and Bhojpur. A notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) states that vehicles traveling a kilometer will have to pay Rs 65 as toll tax. Giving information, NHAI Project Director Arvind Kumar said that the collection of toll tax will start from 8 am on December 25.

they will get discount

If a passenger travels via Sarai Kale Khan and Dasna Phase (NH9) and DME, he will be exempted. But all vehicles traveling the entire length of the expressway will have to pay toll tax. Apart from this, vehicles going from Dasna to Meerut phase will have to pay toll tax.

Toll will be cut by modern technology

Let us inform that the toll tax of the people traveling on the Delhi Meerut Expressway will be deducted from the FASTag system. Tax will not have to be paid in cash on this, due to which people will get relief from standing in long queues.