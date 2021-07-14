Free unlimited group video calling service on Google Meet users ends

Google Meet users will now be able to take advantage of free group video calls for only 60 minutes. For talking longer than this, Rs 750 will have to be spent every month.

New Delhi. Google has given a big blow to its users. Users of the video calling app Google Meet can now take advantage of the facility of free unlimited group video calling for only one hour. Google has put a limit of 60 minutes on calling for those users who are using this service for free. Google had announced to extend the video calling service on Google Meet for free till June 2021, which has now decided to end.

Earlier Google had announced the end of this free service of Google Meet on 30 September 2020, but keeping in mind the Kovid-19, it was extended till June 2021. The aim of the giant American technology company was to give a tough competition to Zoom, Skype and all other popular video conferencing platforms during the Corona period. This offer is no longer being extended.

Read More: Modi government earned manifold in petrol and diesel in 7 years: Report

Google account has to be updated to talk longer

Now three or more users will be able to make video calls for 60 minutes on Google Meet. At 55 minutes, all users will get a notification that the video call is about to expire. After this, the video call will end after one hour. Users who now want to do group video calling for more than 60 minutes will have to upgrade their Google account.

750 rupees will have to be spent for every item for unlimited calling

The cost of the upgrade pack of Google Meet is $ 9.99 i.e. around Rs 750 per month. This pack is available in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Japan. After taking the upgrade pack, you will be able to do group video calling on Google Meet for 24 hours.

The company says that one-on-one calls on Google Meet will remain a free service as before. There is no time limit on this. Users will be able to make one-on-one calls for 24 hours. To start the meeting, users will have to use their Google account. You can sign in directly to meet.google.com by entering your email ID. On this, up to 100 people can be included in the group video call.

Read More: The command of Mumbai International Airport came in the hands of Gautam Adani, the target of reaching the valuation of 29000 crores