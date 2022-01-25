Free winter fitness classes offered at Empire State Plaza





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Empire State Plaza will be offering free fitness classes during the winter. The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) said the classes will begin February 1 and end on April 28.

Fitness at the Plaza classes are open to people of all ages, regardless of fitness level or experience. The classes will be held in the Empire State Plaza Convention Center from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.

“The Winter Fitness at the Plaza program helps New Yorkers living and working in Albany and throughout the Capital District follow through on New Year’s resolutions to maintain an active and healthy lifestyle throughout the year,” said OGS Acting Commissioner Jeanette Moy. “We want to thank our generous sponsor, Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York, and our instructors from the Hot Yoga Spot and Three Six Nine Fit Zumba for joining OGS to provide the State workforce and the public with this opportunity to keep fit.”

Classes

Tuesdays: Winter Flow Yoga with the Hot Yoga Spot

This class offers participants a playful, fun, and motivating practice that will help them gain a stronger sense of body awareness and correct alignment. Flows are designed for all levels, and more advanced poses are taught in stages so everyone can grow and safely challenge themselves.

Thursdays: Three Six Nine Fit Zumba with Anzala

Zumba combines cardio, muscle conditioning, and a mix of low- and high-intensity dance moves that offer a fun fitness program. Zumba provides a total body workout while dancing to Latin and international rhythms. All fitness levels are welcome, and no experience is necessary.

COVID-19 rules

Participants are required to wear face coverings at all times

Participants must bring their own exercise mats, water bottles and towels. No equipment will be provided.

Participants must be fully vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours of the class.

Fitness classes will not be held on February 22 and February 24. Personal identification with name and photo or date of birth is also required for visitors ages 18 and older.

All participants will be required to sign a waiver to participate. You can pre-register on the Empire State Plaza website to sign the waiver in advance and to be contacted regarding any updates to the schedule. Walk-ins are also welcome.