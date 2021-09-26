Freed from Guantanamo, but still in limbo after 15 years

TIRANA, Albania — Accused by the United States military of being a terrorist with the Taliban, a devout Muslim man from western China spent four years before being imprisoned at Guantanamo Bay and then thrown into Albania 15 years earlier.

Still stranded in a country he was not deported to, 51-year-old Abu Bakr Qasim has a word of warning for the hundreds of Afghans who have fled their country over the past month and their following the path. As Europe’s poorest but most welcoming countries they await entry into the United States.

“The Americans,” he said, recalling how he and four other wrongly imprisoned Uighurs were deported from Guantanamo, Cuba to Albania, and assured they would not be around for long, “quickly lost interest.” Give – they threw us.”

Mr Qasim has been granted “humanitarian protection” in Albania, a country that, despite protests from China, was prepared to take him on points asked by the State Department. They receive a monthly stipend of about $400, but have not received a visa or passport, which makes it difficult to travel anywhere. The only country that really wants him is China, which considers him a terrorist because of his advocacy of independence for his home region of Xinjiang, which it calls Turkestan.