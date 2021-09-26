Freed from Guantanamo, but still in limbo after 15 years
TIRANA, Albania — Accused by the United States military of being a terrorist with the Taliban, a devout Muslim man from western China spent four years before being imprisoned at Guantanamo Bay and then thrown into Albania 15 years earlier.
Still stranded in a country he was not deported to, 51-year-old Abu Bakr Qasim has a word of warning for the hundreds of Afghans who have fled their country over the past month and their following the path. As Europe’s poorest but most welcoming countries they await entry into the United States.
“The Americans,” he said, recalling how he and four other wrongly imprisoned Uighurs were deported from Guantanamo, Cuba to Albania, and assured they would not be around for long, “quickly lost interest.” Give – they threw us.”
Mr Qasim has been granted “humanitarian protection” in Albania, a country that, despite protests from China, was prepared to take him on points asked by the State Department. They receive a monthly stipend of about $400, but have not received a visa or passport, which makes it difficult to travel anywhere. The only country that really wants him is China, which considers him a terrorist because of his advocacy of independence for his home region of Xinjiang, which it calls Turkestan.
If he ever returns, China will surely arrest him.
I first met Mr. Qasim in 2006 in the Albanian capital, Tirana, a few days after his arrival. He was sad at that time. China was demanding that Albania hand over it and its fellow Uighurs from Guantanamo, describing it as part of a “terrorist force” with “close ties to al Qaeda and the Taliban”.
He was also very confused, not really sure where the Americans had sent him. He and his fellow Uighurs were confined to a converted army barracks, which had rusted barbed wire on its windows and felt like another prison. Speaking only Uyghur and Chinese, he could not communicate with anyone in his host country and did not know what the Albanians wanted to do with him.
His spirits have increased a lot now. Albania, a former communist dictatorship and a close friend of China in the era of Mao Zedong, but now a member of NATO and a steadfast US ally, declined Beijing’s requests to send it to China. Instead, he gave her money to rent an apartment, as well as a monthly allowance for food. They found work at a pizza parlor, made friends at a Tirana mosque, and started a new family.
He now speaks fluent Albanian and has forgotten much of the Chinese that he was obliged to learn growing up in Xinjiang.
The country’s foreign minister, Olta Xhaka, said in an interview that the small Balkan nation that took him in, which had recently committed to admit 4,000 Afghans in need of shelter, “needs to host people in need.” Tradition.”
“We are proud to be hospitable,” she said.
About 700 Afghans have already arrived and are housed in beach resorts along the Adriatic coast.
Mr. Qasim, however, is disappointed that so many Afghans are fleeing, an exodus driven by fear of the Taliban and hope of coming to the United States.
Unlike the Uighurs, ruled by an increasingly repressive Chinese government and imprisoned in large numbers in a vast network of Xinjiang internment camps, Mr. Qasim said, Afghans have their own country and no matter how oppressive the Taliban, they will be. Better than staying at home.
“I don’t understand why they left. It would be better to stay in their own country,” he said. “I know what it is like to go to jail, but even if they go to jail, they will still be close to their families. “
Mr. Qasim has not seen his family in Xinjiang for more than 20 years, as he made an unfortunate attempt with a friend from western China to travel to Turkey, where the language is similar to the Turkic language spoken by the Uighurs. And where he expected to find work. He only traveled on a Chinese passport valid for two years.
Stranded in Afghanistan without money or papers at the time of the September 11, 2001 attacks, he was captured by tribal hunter-gatherers on the Pakistan-Afghan border and handed over to the Americans, who were offering cash to suspected terrorists. They considered him an “enemy fighter” and sent him to a prison in Guantanamo Bay to join other Muslims engulfed in President George W. Bush’s “global war on terror”.
After being acquitted by a military tribunal in 2006, Mr. Qasim was chained to a military transport plane and flown overnight from Cuba to Tirana. Since then repeated attempts to obtain visas to the United States and Canada have failed, and Guantanamo is still in Albania except for one in five. The one who dropped out went to Sweden, where he works as a taxi driver.
Mr Qasim said he laughed when he heard last month that United States officials were negotiating with the Taliban for access to Kabul’s international airport, when the US-backed government fell on 15 August and gave rebels control of the Afghan capital. handed over.
During his detention in Guantanamo, he said, “They kept telling me that the Taliban were terrorists and accused me of collaborating with the Taliban, but now they are cooperating with the Taliban.”
“The world has certainly changed a lot in 20 years,” he said.
One change that comforts him, he said, is the evolution of attitudes towards China. When they were first sent to Guantanamo, the Bush administration accepted China’s view that the Uighurs were dangerous extremists seeking independence or even greater autonomy. In 2002, Washington replaced a largely phantom Uighur group as an ally of al Qaeda named the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, a move that covered Chinese claims that Uighurs who opposed their treatment were terrorists.
Last year, the Trump administration removed the Uighur group from the United States’ terrorism list, saying there was no evidence of it.
“We talked about the risk to China more than 20 years ago and consistently told everyone: ‘Beware of China,'” Mr. Qasim said. “But only now are they beginning to understand what kind of country the Chinese Communist Party has created.”
He last communicated with his wife and three children in China in 2016, when the Communist Party appointed a new hard-line boss in Xinjiang and launched a program of mass detention that has since garnered over a million Or put more Uighurs and other Muslims. “Re-education” camp. He worries that his relatives, tainted by his status as a dangerous extremist in China, have become victims of what the State Department described as a “genocide” in Xinjiang this year.
The last time he heard of his 21-year-old daughter in Xinjiang, he said, she had not been arrested and was working in a shop, but was being pressured into marrying a Han Chinese so that Beijing to prove his loyalty to him. and avoid detention.
Cut off from his family in Xinjiang, Mr. Qasim took a second wife in Albania, a Uighur woman with whom he has three children. He said that he told his first wife by telephone that he had remarried, and “she was a little annoyed,” but she understood that due to Chinese policies in Xinjiang, they were less likely to ever get back together. .
He said he was very grateful for not sending Albanians back to China and giving them money, but he was disappointed that they were barred from providing formal asylum or Albanian travel documents despite having resided for more than 15 years.
The Albanian Interior Ministry said Mr Qasim had not applied for a passport. Mr Qasim said his lawyer had asked the ministry and was told that the Uighurs’ “humanitarian security” status precluded the possibility of a passport.
During his years at Guantanamo and his 15 years confined to Albania, he still sees America as the only real hope of the Uighurs.
“If Turkistan ever gets independence, it will be because of America,” Mr. Qasim said. “Every country makes mistakes, but I can’t stop believing in the United States because they did injustice to the five Uighurs sent to Albania.”
Fatjona Mejdini contributed reporting.
