Freedom Convoy leader Pat King livestreams his arrest on social media

Freedom Convoy leader Pat King was taken into custody during a police crackdown in Ottawa, Canada on Friday – and he wanted the world to see it.

King, one of several high-profile leaders in the trucker movement spread across Canada, who has attracted worldwide attention, was arrested by officers who posted a video on Facebook to arrest him.

As I approached an officer, King said in the video, “I am being arrested by these officers right now.” “I’m being arrested. We’ll talk to you soon.”

Moments earlier, an officer had announced his intentions.

Verni: He has to pay for Trudeau’s fight with the Canadian truckers

“You’re under arrest, sir,” the officer said.

“For what?” The king asked.

King wrote in a caption with the Post that he had been arrested for mischief, advised to do mischief, advised to restrain a police officer, and disobeyed a court order.

“I want to get my lawyer on the phone right now.… Do I have a lawyer right?” The king asks.

Pat King, Freedom Convoy organizer. (Gadget Clock)

Pat King, Freedom Convoy organizer. (Gadget Clock)

“Of course you will,” the officer replies.

The video was soon cut.

King’s apparent arrest follows at least two other top organizers of the convoy.

Other leaders have been arrested

Earlier on Thursday, police arrested organizers Tamara Leach and Chris Barber.

The barber was granted bail and released Friday night, ordered to leave Ottawa within 24 hours, CBC reported.

Leach remained in custody. His court hearing on Friday was adjourned until 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the report said.

The Associated Press reports that police officers’ buses were taken to Ottawa’s Parliament Hill on Thursday, where workers erected a fence to protect government buildings.

On Friday, the police of Canada’s capital city arrests around 100 protesters and drag vehicles, the police energy shows that other trucks are seen to be removed away, AP said.

Most of those taken into custody have been detained on misdemeanor charges, the News Service reported.

Previous video

Earlier Friday, King posted a separate video urging trucks to remain calm and reminding them that they had a right to protest against coronavirus rules and other restrictions — unless they did so legally.

“I want to say to all four-wheelers, all four-wheelers right now: you are all well. You have the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of protest,” King said in the video. “You can go to the mountains, and you can stay in the mountains. If you work there under legal, constitutional law, the police officers will not stop you. You can stay there and still protest, friends, you have been allowed to climb the mountains, so I I urge everyone to climb the hill and start your protest. “

Truckers have been protesting in countless places across Canada for nearly three weeks, including last week at a major stand on Ambassador Bridge, the U.S.-Canada border crossing connecting Windsor, Ontario and Detroit.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

