World

Freedom Convoy leader Tamara Lich arrested by Canadian police

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Freedom Convoy leader Tamara Lich arrested by Canadian police
Written by admin
Freedom Convoy leader Tamara Lich arrested by Canadian police

Freedom Convoy leader Tamara Lich arrested by Canadian police

NewYou can listen to Gadget Clock articles now!

Canadian “independence convoy” leader Tamara Leach arrested by police in Ottawa, reports say Report.

CBC News reporter David Kochran wrote one TweetOttawa police arrested convoy organizer Tamara Leach on Thursday evening and are in police custody. Criminal charges are expected to be brought against both him and Chris Barbar – who was arrested earlier – according to sources.

Leach, who started the GoFundMe account that collected millions for convoy protesters and was later stopped, said in a tearful clip shared on social media on Wednesday that he was expecting an arrest. Leach thanked those who stood by him and said he was “ready” and “not afraid.”

In the video, Leach says, “There’s a good chance – well I think it’s inevitable at the moment – but, ah, I’m probably going somewhere tomorrow where I’ll get food three times a day. And that’s fine,” Leach says in the video.

Chris Barber, another key organizer of the independence convoy protest, was also arrested in Ottawa on Thursday.

Signs of the Independence Convoy protest in Ottawa, Canada

Signs of the Independence Convoy protest in Ottawa, Canada
(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

The barber, a veteran caravan leader, is expected to face criminal charges. CBC. He had earlier said in a press release that politicians had refused to engage in “serious dialogue”.

The arrests came after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for an emergency law on Monday that would give the government the power to crack down on protesters and provide more direct measures, such as seizing personal bank accounts.

The Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau commented on the ongoing trucker mandate demonstration during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada on February 14, 2022.

The Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau commented on the ongoing truckers’ mandate demonstration during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada on February 14, 2022.
(Photo by DAVE CHAN / AFP via Getty Images)

READ Also  SUNY, CUNY Students Must Get COVID Booster Shot To Be On Campus, Gov. Hochul Says – Gadget Clock

“These blockades are illegal, and if you still participate, it’s time to go home,” Trudeau said. “It’s about keeping Canadians safe, protecting people’s jobs and restoring trust in our organization.”

Trudeau and Canadian Attorney General David Lameti said the move would be temporary and geographically limited, as well as within scope, and that the Canadian military would not intervene.

Adam Sabes of Gadget Clock contributed to this article.


#Freedom #Convoy #leader #Tamara #Lich #arrested #Canadian #police

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Halfmoon winter indoor farmers market Wednesday's through May

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment