Freedom Convoy leader Tamara Lich arrested by Canadian police



Canadian “independence convoy” leader Tamara Leach arrested by police in Ottawa, reports say Report.

CBC News reporter David Kochran wrote one TweetOttawa police arrested convoy organizer Tamara Leach on Thursday evening and are in police custody. Criminal charges are expected to be brought against both him and Chris Barbar – who was arrested earlier – according to sources.

Leach, who started the GoFundMe account that collected millions for convoy protesters and was later stopped, said in a tearful clip shared on social media on Wednesday that he was expecting an arrest. Leach thanked those who stood by him and said he was “ready” and “not afraid.”

In the video, Leach says, “There’s a good chance – well I think it’s inevitable at the moment – but, ah, I’m probably going somewhere tomorrow where I’ll get food three times a day. And that’s fine,” Leach says in the video.

Chris Barber, another key organizer of the independence convoy protest, was also arrested in Ottawa on Thursday.

The barber, a veteran caravan leader, is expected to face criminal charges. CBC . He had earlier said in a press release that politicians had refused to engage in “serious dialogue”.

The arrests came after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for an emergency law on Monday that would give the government the power to crack down on protesters and provide more direct measures, such as seizing personal bank accounts.

“These blockades are illegal, and if you still participate, it’s time to go home,” Trudeau said. “It’s about keeping Canadians safe, protecting people’s jobs and restoring trust in our organization.”

Trudeau and Canadian Attorney General David Lameti said the move would be temporary and geographically limited, as well as within scope, and that the Canadian military would not intervene.

