Freedom Convoy protesters describe interactions with police: ‘It got really bad’

Ottawa, Ontario – Canadian protesters describe their experience when police broke the freedom conveyance of the weekend.

Protests against the COVID-19 mandate gathered in Ottawa on January 29 and brought hundreds of truckers and thousands of protesters to the capital. Over the weekend, law enforcement began breaking up protests and erecting fences around Parliament Hill, leaving trucks and protesters empty for the first time in weeks.

“Their tear gas must be released to the public, but Trudeau will return to Ottawa by Monday, I can almost guarantee,” Daniel, a Windsor protester, told Gadget Clock on Saturday evening.

Daniel Windsor protested in Ontario, believing that aggressive police action would end the independence convoy in Ottawa.

“I hope it ends well,” he said. “I hope we put an end to all orders. That’s what we want. That’s the only reason we’re all here.”

In response to the convoy, the city of Ottawa outlined a “protected area” on February 17 where protesters could face arrest under the emergency law, which Prime Minister Trudeau imposed earlier this week. As of February 20, authorities had arrested 191 people and filed 389 charges Police have announced.

“It simply came to our notice then,” Kelly told Gadget Clock on Saturday afternoon. “I feel like the last few weeks, it wasn’t as bad as it is now.”

One man, Thamer, said that after years of protesting after a lockdown, he felt his spirit had been revived, but his mood had calmed down after the police’s aggressive action.

“They pushed the horse through the crowd,” he said. “And they trampled on a lot of people, knocked out a bunch of people.”

Police have set up a cordon around Parliament Hill in Ontario, Ontario. (Gadget Clock Digital / John Michael Rush)

One protester, Jessica, told Gadget Clock: “For us, it’s just a bunch of love.”

“From the alternative side of things, it’s not so pretty,” he continued. “They won’t really look at you. They won’t talk to you. It’s really very robotic and inhumane.”

Emily, a student who visited the Ottawa protest Several times, he said: “A policeman from the front was pushing me out of his hand, pushing me backwards, as if to suffocate me.”

A policeman then “tried to grab my hair to arrest me behind the line,” he added.

"Freedom caravan" Protesters line up in front of police. (Gadget Clock Digital / John Michael Rush)

Madison, an Ottawa resident who has been protesting every day since it began, said Friday: “It’s gotten really bad … they were very aggressive.”

Truckers in Canada interpret the Independence Caravan: ‘Give people back their freedom’

“They can clear this road, but we’re just moving forward,” he said of police efforts to create a safe area. “No one will leave.

A woman talks to police officers in downtown Ottawa. (Gadget Clock Digital / John Michael Rush)

Although some protesters were aggressive towards police and other protesters, they were not representative of the group as a whole, Kelly told Gadget Clock.

“I’ve talked to some cops, and they were really nice,” he said.

The Ottawa Police Service announced on 20 February: “If you are involved in this protest, we will actively pursue you with identification and with financial sanctions and criminal charges.”

Meanwhile, Jessica told Gadget Clock: “The only emergency is that a lot of people are still missing. This is the only emergency I see.”


