Freelance Jobs After 12th: Top Freelancing Jobs: Here are the top 8 freelancing jobs, you will earn big money sitting at home

Fill in the information Computer-assisted data entry has had a profound effect on this work. However, there are still many opportunities because India is not technically strong enough. It does not require any special skills, you just have to fill in the right data in the right place. If you have computer, internet, fast typing speed, time and desire, you can earn 300 to 1500 rupees per hour by choosing this job.

Content writing Content writing comes to mind when it comes to freelancing. Due to high demand, many companies are involved. There is no income limit for good and fresh stuff. If you love grammar and writing skills as well as words, you can easily earn thousands of rupees per month.

Virtual assistant In this method you hold online meetings as a representative of a company. Communicate with customers, communicate with investors and place new orders. In addition, you need to take care of the website from the presentation. All of these tasks fall into the realm of virtual assistants. However, this will require a lot of academic qualifications as well as skills.

Online sales There is a good chance of making money through freelancing in this area. There are many websites on e-commerce platforms, which also offer opportunities to single sellers. It is difficult to estimate the revenue generated by this method, you have to create your own site or connect to any other portal to sell your product. Other portals will retain a small portion of each of your sales, in which case you should associate with well-known portals to get more sales.

Blogging To do this, you need to link your blog to Google Adsense. Only then will you be able to get Ed. However, Google’s approval is essential for this. You can use marketing tools to increase the revenue from your blog. Monetization depends on readers, location, popularity, and reach of your blog.

Web development If you have knowledge of web design and coding, you can start working on web development from home. If you are not a master of this task, you can learn it for free through online classes. Many companies outsource this work. This job is easy to get. But the most important thing is that the work has to be completed on time.

youtube video YouTube videos are one of the best ways to make money at home these days. People are making millions and crores of rupees by throwing videos on it. You can earn Rs 200 to Rs 500 for every 100 views by posting videos on YouTube. The money you get depends on the clicks on your video.

Translator Translator job Freelancing is a favorite job of people. This job is a boon for people who know more than one language, if you can master any other Indian language or foreign language including English, you can earn a lot of money. However, you can also do any language course for this job. There are many companies that take translation work very seriously.

If you are bored with your job and want to make money from home, the internet is a great platform for you. Because of Corona, many young people are now embracing freelancing as a career option. Freelancing is a platform where you can deal with customers for your services. You can make money through your services on the freelance website.