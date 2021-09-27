‘Freestyle Love Supreme’ wins special award at Tony Awards
Most of Sunday’s Tony Awards honor shows that are heavily rehearsed—every step on stage precisely choreographed, every note and line repeated to perfection.
And while the cast of “Freestyle Love Supreme” undoubtedly put in their share of rehearsal time to make what they do, the show is receiving a special Tony Award for something completely different: an improvised, rapped, beat. -Whipped boxing music performances renewed every night from audience suggestions.
The honor comes at an opportune time for the industry: it was a production that, by its very nature, celebrated the fleeting and constantly new experience of watching live theater.
The show ran for several months at the Booth Theater beginning in September 2019, and is set to return to Broadway on October 7, followed by a national tour in San Francisco. But the troupe’s origins go back to the early aughts, when it was founded by Anthony Venezial, Thomas Kail, and—most recognizably, Lin-Manuel Miranda—before “In the Heights” and “Hamilton”, the first of the best new music. Tony Award winner for both. .
In his review for The New York Times, Ben Brantley wrote that it was “an excellent master’s course in the fine arts of hip-hop”. Among the cast that fluctuated on Broadway were Venezial and Utkarsh Ambudkar, with a rotating lineup of surprise guest stars including Miranda and fellow “Hamilton” alumnus Daveed Diggs, Christopher Jackson and James Monroe Iglehart.
Tony viewers who missed the 2019 race will get a taste of “Freestyle Love Supreme” at the end of the ceremony, when the cast prepares to deliver the evening’s closing performance.
#Freestyle #Love #Supreme #wins #special #award #Tony #Awards
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.