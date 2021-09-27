‘Freestyle Love Supreme’ wins special award at Tony Awards

Most of Sunday’s Tony Awards honor shows that are heavily rehearsed—every step on stage precisely choreographed, every note and line repeated to perfection.

And while the cast of “Freestyle Love Supreme” undoubtedly put in their share of rehearsal time to make what they do, the show is receiving a special Tony Award for something completely different: an improvised, rapped, beat. -Whipped boxing music performances renewed every night from audience suggestions.

The honor comes at an opportune time for the industry: it was a production that, by its very nature, celebrated the fleeting and constantly new experience of watching live theater.

The show ran for several months at the Booth Theater beginning in September 2019, and is set to return to Broadway on October 7, followed by a national tour in San Francisco. But the troupe’s origins go back to the early aughts, when it was founded by Anthony Venezial, Thomas Kail, and—most recognizably, Lin-Manuel Miranda—before “In the Heights” and “Hamilton”, the first of the best new music. Tony Award winner for both. .