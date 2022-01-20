French actor Gaspard Ulliel, star of ‘Moon Knight’ and ‘Hannibal Rising,’ dies after ski accident





LYON, France (AP) — French actor Gaspard Ulliel, identified for showing in Chanel fragrance adverts in addition to movie and tv roles, died Wednesday after a snowboarding accident within the Alps, in line with his agent’s workplace. He was 37.

Ulliel portrayed the younger Hannibal Lecter in 2007’s “Hannibal Rising” and style mogul Yves Saint Laurent within the 2014 biopic “Saint Laurent.” He’s additionally within the upcoming Marvel collection “Moon Knight” and was the promoting face of the Chanel males’s perfume Bleu de Chanel.

Ulliel was hospitalized Tuesday after the accident within the Savoie area’s Rosiere ski space, the Savoie prosecutor’s workplace stated. The workplace of the actor’s agent stated Ulliel died on Wednesday. It offered no particulars.

Native broadcaster France Bleu stated Ulliel was hospitalized with a cranium damage, and that he apparently collided with one other skier at a crossing level on the slopes. The opposite skier was not hospitalized, in line with France Bleu. Police and prosecutors wouldn’t talk about particulars of the accident.

Ulliel began in tv whereas nonetheless in center college and went on to win two of France’s prime cinema awards, the Cesar.

Tributes poured in from shocked followers and the corridors of energy. French Prime Minister Jean Castex tweeted an homage that stated, “Gaspard Ulliel grew up with cinema and cinema grew up with him. They beloved one another madly.”

The accident conjured up reminiscences of when Method One nice Michael Schumacher hit his head in a ski accident in 2013 within the French ski resort of Meribel, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the place Ulliel was snowboarding. Each had been handled at Grenoble College Hospital.

Schumacher, 53, has not been seen in public in eight years, and little has been launched about his bodily and psychological situation. The German auto racing legend suffered severe head accidents when he fell and hit the best facet of his head on a rock off the facet of a demarcated slope. He was snowboarding along with his teenage son whereas on a household trip within the Alps.

After Ulliel‘s accident, the mountain police service for the Rosiere ski space stated its personnel have been finishing up 5 – 6 rescues per day because the snow hardened in latest days.

Within the neighboring Haute-Savoie area, a 5-year-old woman was killed Saturday when a skier crashed into her. The person was handed preliminary manslaughter expenses, in line with the Haute-Savoie prosecutor, who cited extreme pace because the possible motive for the accident.

___

Angela Charlton in Paris contributed.