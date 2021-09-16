French army kills ISIS leader in Sahara, says Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday that French military forces had killed the Islamic State leader in Greater Sahara.
“This is another major breakthrough in our fight against terrorist groups in the Sahel,” said Mr Macron. in a tweet.
The terrorist leader, Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahraui, oversaw a group that claimed responsibility for an attack in 2017 that killed four American soldiers who were on patrol with Nigerian forces.
And in August 2020, Mr Al-Sahraoui personally ordered the killings of six French charity workers and their Nigerian driver, a statement from Mr Macron’s office said, according to Reuters.
The 2017 attack was one of the deadliest recent attacks on US troops in Africa. In addition to four Americans, including two members of the Green Berets, five Nigerian soldiers who were on a joint mission with them were killed.
Mr al-Sahraoui was a member of the regional branch of al Qaeda before alleging allegiance to the Islamic State nearly five years ago.
Mr Macron’s tweet did not say in which country he was killed.
In January, over a hundred civilians were killed in attacks by suspected militants in Niger’s Tilberi region, where Islamic State was known to operate, in Greater Sahara.
Since rebels and armed Islamists took control of cities in neighboring Mali in 2012, the terrorist threat has spread to the Sahel, a strip of land south of the Sahara where the French military has long had a significant presence.
