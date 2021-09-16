French army kills ISIS leader in Sahara, says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday that French military forces had killed the Islamic State leader in Greater Sahara.

“This is another major breakthrough in our fight against terrorist groups in the Sahel,” said Mr Macron. in a tweet.

The terrorist leader, Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahraui, oversaw a group that claimed responsibility for an attack in 2017 that killed four American soldiers who were on patrol with Nigerian forces.

And in August 2020, Mr Al-Sahraoui personally ordered the killings of six French charity workers and their Nigerian driver, a statement from Mr Macron’s office said, according to Reuters.