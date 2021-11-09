French Catholic Church Will Sell Assets to Compensate Abuse Victims

Jerome Chapuis, editor-in-chief of the prestigious Catholic newspaper La Croix in France, wrote in an editorial on Sunday: “This is a sign of positive dynamics, which needs to be confirmed. “Because this delicate process is only in its infancy.”

The announcement of the compensation was awaited by a large number of victims of bureaucratic tyranny, who ignored earlier suggestions by the French Catholic leadership that the victim’s compensation fund should be financed primarily through parish donations.

“That’s what we were expecting,” said Mr Savignak, who was sexually abused by a pastor at the age of 13. “Because this organization is taking responsibility and paying.”

The church will sell the property along with real estate and borrow money if needed, said Archbishop de Moulins-Beaufort. Each victim will also be compensated individually – another major demand of the victim groups, who rejected the flat fee instructions and said that each case should be assessed separately. Some victims say they need to reimburse many years of medical bills and other expenses related to trauma caused by abuse.

Parishioners can still pay directly into the compensation fund, but ordinary parishioner donations, a large part of the Catholic Church’s fund in France, will not be used, the bishop said Monday.

Archbishop de Moulins-Beaufort did not give the church any information on how much compensation was expected to increase, but said it would be phased out as the victim progressed. He also did not give a list of what the church is expected to sell. Some French bishops in Paris have a large amount of real estate in their possession, but others are struggling financially.

He said, “Of course, given the extent of the abuse, we should be collecting much more than we imagined.”