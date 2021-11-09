French Catholic Church Will Sell Assets to Compensate Abuse Victims
PARIS – The Roman Catholic Church in France is set to sell some of its property to compensate victims of sexual harassment, French bishops announced Monday, a month after a widespread report of sexual abuse by pastors was released, sparking growing calls for reform.
“We will make sure no one is left behind,” Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, archbishop of Reims and chair of the Bishops’ Conference of France, told reporters after a meeting of bishops at Lord’s, popular Catholics, last week. Pilgrimage in southwestern France.
One of the many measures unanimously approved by the bishop on Monday was welcomed by victim groups as an important step in the French Church’s calculation of sexual harassment, which accelerated after the publication of the report last month.
But he warned that he would monitor the implementation of measures announced on Monday, including the creation of an independent compensation body to process victims’ claims. The bishops also said they plan to set up working groups under the chairmanship of the general public, which will make concrete proposals by 2023 on issues such as the training of priests.
De la parole aux acts! Olivier Savignak, a member of, an umbrella organization of victim groups formed after the report was released, said the culture of opacity and secrecy had been “broken.”
“Now we want to see how things will work out,” Mr Savignak said, referring to the working group and the staff of the compensation organization, led by Mary Darren de Vocreson, a legal expert. Children’s rights.
A catastrophic report released by the church last month estimated that 200,000 to 300,000 children or vulnerable people have been abused by pastor members or church members over the past 70 years – a projection based on a general population survey, public call testimony for victims, archive analysis and other sources.
Last week, for the first time, France’s 120 bishops recognized that the church had taken “institutional responsibility” for “systematic” abuse.
Jerome Chapuis, editor-in-chief of the prestigious Catholic newspaper La Croix in France, wrote in an editorial on Sunday: “This is a sign of positive dynamics, which needs to be confirmed. “Because this delicate process is only in its infancy.”
The announcement of the compensation was awaited by a large number of victims of bureaucratic tyranny, who ignored earlier suggestions by the French Catholic leadership that the victim’s compensation fund should be financed primarily through parish donations.
“That’s what we were expecting,” said Mr Savignak, who was sexually abused by a pastor at the age of 13. “Because this organization is taking responsibility and paying.”
The church will sell the property along with real estate and borrow money if needed, said Archbishop de Moulins-Beaufort. Each victim will also be compensated individually – another major demand of the victim groups, who rejected the flat fee instructions and said that each case should be assessed separately. Some victims say they need to reimburse many years of medical bills and other expenses related to trauma caused by abuse.
Parishioners can still pay directly into the compensation fund, but ordinary parishioner donations, a large part of the Catholic Church’s fund in France, will not be used, the bishop said Monday.
Archbishop de Moulins-Beaufort did not give the church any information on how much compensation was expected to increase, but said it would be phased out as the victim progressed. He also did not give a list of what the church is expected to sell. Some French bishops in Paris have a large amount of real estate in their possession, but others are struggling financially.
He said, “Of course, given the extent of the abuse, we should be collecting much more than we imagined.”
The bishop has asked Pope Francis to send a team of “trusted” advisers to help assess the French church’s child protection measures. The Vatican’s role in handling the Catholic Church’s abuse scandals has been criticized by groups of victims, who have argued that it is a hindrance to reform on certain issues, such as holding bishops accountable for negligence, reporting allegations to civil authorities and, in rare cases, using abusive secrecy. .
The bishops on Monday voted to create a special canonical court that would deal with abuse cases across the country, so that priests accused of abuse by local church leaders would not be moved to defend them.
But other issues related to canon law are outside the purview of the French Church and policy needs to be changed in Rome. French Catholic leaders are due to meet Pope Francis in December.
“We are not at the end of the road,” Archbishop de Moulins-Beaufort said in his final speech on Monday. “But one way is possible, it’s designed for you and you have to do it step-by-step.”
