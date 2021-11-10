French Court Convicts Man in the Murder of a Holocaust Survivor
PARIS – A French court on Tuesday convicted a man in the murder of an 85-year-old Holocaust survivor in a case that shocked France and shook the Jewish community, and sentenced him to life in prison.
Yassin Mihoub, 32, was convicted along with another defendant, Alex Carimbax, 25, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the robbery, in which the judge called the victim a hate crime related to the fact that he was a Jew.
Mirelli Knoll’s half-burned body was found in her Paris apartment in March 2018 when she was robbed 11 times and her home was set on fire by assailants.
Ms. Knoll’s murder comes a year after another heinous crime, in which a Jewish woman, Sarah Halimi, died after being beaten and thrown out of a window, and a few years later after a deadly Islamic attack targeting a Jew. That violence rekindled fears that Semitism was on the rise in France.
These concerns have a certain resonance, with identity issues emerging as a major battleground in the run-up to the presidential election in April.
The trial, which began two weeks ago, was expected to help establish a full course of responsibility for the crime and a detailed course of events. During the police investigation, each defendant accused the other of murder and made a number of contradictory statements, sometimes refuting them.
“We want to know who did what,” Daniel Knoll, Ms Knoll’s son, told the court.
He added: “If, at the end of this test, we don’t know the truth yet, we will one day go away and something will be missing.”
However, despite the judge’s indictment of Mihaub, the repeated statements of the two defendants in the court were inconsistent and their hopes for clarity were dashed, making it impossible to establish possible facts about the murder.
Mr Karimbacks, a homeless man, admitted that he had robbed Ms Knoll in her apartment, but said that it was Mihoben who had taken the Parkinson’s victim to her room and stabbed her there.
“I am a thief but not a murderer,” Mr Carimbax told the court.
In contrast, Mr. Mihob, who, as the son of Ms. Knoll’s neighbors, knew the victim well, said he had set the apartment on fire but was stabbed to death by Mr. Karimbax.
The jury was out for 10 hours to decide what punishment to give the defendants – evidence of the complexity of the case.
Part of the trial also focused on whether the murder was motivated by Semitism, as the crime was shown by the plaintiff and the officer. As a child, Ms. Knoll survived a roundup of more than 13,000 Jews in France in 1942, most of whom died in concentration camps. According to Mayor Habib, who spoke to one of Ms Knoll’s sons, Ms Knoll was able to escape at the last minute with her mother, who had a Brazilian passport.
The judge said she was killed more than seven decades later because of her Jewish identity.
Mr Karimbacks and Mihob’s ex-Selmet said in the lawsuit that Mihob had made Semitic statements in the past, referring to Jew’s alleged assets or expressing suspicion about the Holocaust.
Min. Karimbacks also said that Mihaub shouted “God is great” in Arabic during the killing. Mihaub denied the claim.
Mihaub was given a life sentence and Mr. Prosecutors who asked Carimbax to serve 18 years in prison said Tuesday that Mihob may have been motivated by hate speech based on religion only because he knew Ms. Knoll and their living conditions were very similar.
#French #Court #Convicts #Man #Murder #Holocaust #Survivor
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.