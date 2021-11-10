French Court Convicts Man in the Murder of a Holocaust Survivor

PARIS – A French court on Tuesday convicted a man in the murder of an 85-year-old Holocaust survivor in a case that shocked France and shook the Jewish community, and sentenced him to life in prison.

Yassin Mihoub, 32, was convicted along with another defendant, Alex Carimbax, 25, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the robbery, in which the judge called the victim a hate crime related to the fact that he was a Jew.

Mirelli Knoll’s half-burned body was found in her Paris apartment in March 2018 when she was robbed 11 times and her home was set on fire by assailants.

Ms. Knoll’s murder comes a year after another heinous crime, in which a Jewish woman, Sarah Halimi, died after being beaten and thrown out of a window, and a few years later after a deadly Islamic attack targeting a Jew. That violence rekindled fears that Semitism was on the rise in France.