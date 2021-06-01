French Heir Gives Pissarro Stolen by the Nazis to University of Oklahoma

A Jewish household whose relations had their artworks looted by the Nazis mentioned on Tuesday they had been giving up their declare to a Pissarro portray and transferring possession to the University of Oklahoma, the place it had been on show till 2017.

Léone Meyer, whose household’s assortment was looted by the Nazis, mentioned she was giving up her long-running efforts to donate the portray to the Musée d’Orsay in Paris the place it has been exhibited lately. Title to the work, “La Bergère,” or “Shepherdess Bringing in Sheep,” would as an alternative go to the University of Oklahoma underneath an settlement that will guarantee the portray continues to be exhibited in each international locations.

“I’ve now regained my freedom at a worth that I totally settle for,” Dr. Meyer mentioned in a press release about her plan for the portray, which she found in 2012 in the assortment at the Oklahoma college, to which it had been donated in 2000. It was later transferred to the museum in Paris.

The announcement appeared to finish the dispute over the portray, which had spawned court docket circumstances in each France and the United States and had already been the topic of an earlier negotiated settlement. In 2016, Dr. Meyer and the University of Oklahoma agreed that the portray could be returned to her however could be displayed at a museum in France for 5 years, then would rotate each three years between the college and a number of French establishments. As half of that plan, Dr. Meyer, 82, mentioned that title to the portray, which Pissarro accomplished in 1886, would finally be transferred to an artwork establishment in France.