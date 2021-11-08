French journal Mediapart new claim that fake invoices made to get commission to middlemen in Rafale deal

The report also alleged that the Indian investigative agencies did not pursue the case despite having these documents.

French investigative magazine Mediapart has made a new claim, which states that fake invoices were created to get commission to middlemen in the Rafale deal.

The middleman who got this Rafale deal done was given a commission of 7.5 million euros (about 65 crores) through this fake invoice as commission.

It was reported in July, quoting MediaPart, that a French judge has been appointed to head the judicial probe into corruption in the Rs 59,000-crore deal with India for 36 Rafale fighter jets. At the same time, there has been no reaction from the Ministry of Defense or Dassault Aviation on the latest report.

Mediapart has said in its new report that we are allegedly publishing false invoices that enabled French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation to pay 7.5 million euros to middlemen in the form of secret commissions.

It has also been alleged in this report that despite having these documents, the Indian investigative agencies did not pursue the case.

The report says that Dassault gave this money to Indian middleman Sushen Gupta. CBI and ED were also aware of this, but these agencies did not take any action.

According to the report, offshore companies, dubious contracts and false invoices are involved in this case. Associates of India’s federal police force, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), have evidence since October 2018 that Dassault paid Rs 65 crore.

Let us tell you that Rafale maker Dassault Aviation and India’s Ministry of Defense have earlier denied allegations of any kind of corruption in the contract.

The Supreme Court of India also dismissed petitions seeking an inquiry into the deal in 2019, saying there was no basis for it.