French magazine did a new explosion in Rafale case, told- CBI and ED were aware of bribe of Rs 65 crore to middlemen

Now another new revelation has come on the Rafale deal case. A French magazine has claimed that the CBI and ED were aware of middlemen taking bribes. 65 crore was given in this bribe.

A French online magazine Mediapart on Sunday published a fake invoice claiming that French aircraft maker Dassault Aviation paid at least Rs 65 crore to an Indian middleman for the deal. So that the company can get a deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets with India.

According to the report, Dassault had given this money to Indian middleman Sushen Gupta. The CBI was also aware of this, and also the ED, but these agencies did not take any action on the matter. According to the report- “This includes offshore companies, dubious contracts and ‘false’ invoices. Associates of India’s federal police force, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), have evidence from October 2018 that Dassault paid at least Rs 65 crore”.

Five months ago, Mediapart reported in one of its reports that a French judge had been appointed to investigate suspected “corruption and favoritism” in the deal. In an April 2021 report, the online journal claimed it had documents showing that Dassault and its industrial partner Thales, a defense electronics firm, had “secret commissions” Gupta in connection with the deal. paid several million euros.

According to the April report, most of the money was given before 2013. In 2004–2013 it gave 14.6 million euros to Interdev, a shell company in Singapore. This company is also related to Gupta. According to another account spreadsheet belonging to Gupta, Thales had paid 2.4 million euros to another shell company, the report said.

In another report in April itself, Mediapart claimed that Dassault had paid Gupta 1 million euros to build 50 large-format Rafale jets. However, there is no evidence that these models were made.

The Indian government announced in April 2015 the signing of an $8.7 billion deal with France to buy 36 Rafale warplanes made by Dassault, according to HT, a year after the deal was signed. The deal replaced the Manmohan Singh government’s deal under which 126 Rafale aircraft were to be purchased, of which 108 were to be built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

This new deal of Rafale has been in controversy since its inception. Congress has always been claiming scam in this deal. Congress claims that the price at which India was buying Rafale aircraft earlier is three times more in this deal. Now the cost of an aircraft is Rs 1,670 crore, as against Rs 526 crore in the first deal. Congress also claimed that the previous deal included a technology transfer agreement with HAL. Which is not in this deal.