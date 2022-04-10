French polls: Macron, rival Le Pen to eye runoff



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The French polling agency estimates that President Emmanuel Macron and right-wing rival Marine Le Pen are ahead in the first round of the French presidential election.

If held by official results, the two will run for the presidency on April 24, with a strong echo of their last encounter in the 2017 election. Estimates show that Macron led comfortably in the first round with 27% -29% support on Sunday, ahead of Le Pen, who is expected to get 23% -24% of the vote.

However, there is a possibility of tension in the second round.

The outcome of the election will affect the direction of Europe as it seeks to control Russia and is devastated by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine. The April 24 runoff seems ready for a centralized president seeking to modernize the economy and strengthen European cooperation against the nationalist Le Pen, who has risen in popularity after tapping into voters’ anger over rising inflation.

Official results are expected Sunday night.

Moderate Macron is urging France’s 47 million voters for a second five-year term. But he was against the anger and indifference of the other 11 candidates and the wider electorate. Le Pen, in particular, has tapped into the main issues on the minds of many voters: the cost of living has risen amid the disruption of the war in Ukraine and the economic response to Western sanctions on Russia.

With the possibility of reshaping France’s post-war identity, especially if Le Pen wins, the election has wide international significance. Macron’s victory will be seen as a defeat for the European populists. That may not be the case in the Kremlin: Macron strongly supports the EU’s sanctions on Russia, while Le Pen is publicly concerned about their impact on French living standards.

Biden warns France against macron increase after Putin says ‘can’t stay in power’

On Sunday, Le Pen rolled his eyes as he dropped the blue envelope of his choice at a ballot box in the northern town of Henin-Beaumont. Later, he said, “considering the situation in the country and the world,” the outcome of Sunday’s election in France could determine “not only the next five years, but perhaps the next 50 years”.

In the 27-member EU, only France has a nuclear arsenal and a UN Security Council veto. As Russian President Vladimir Putin continues his military offensive in Ukraine, French power is helping to shape the European response. Macron is the only leading French presidential candidate who fully supports the NATO military alliance.

The top two voters in Sunday’s election will advance to a decisive runoff on April 24 – unless a candidate receives more than half of the nationwide vote on Sunday, which has never happened before in France.

Macron and his wife, Brigitte, voted together at the seaside resort of Le Toke, in a voting booth covered in blue, white and red – the colors of the French flag.

France operates a low-tech voting system, unchanged for generations, with paper ballots counted individually and by hand.

Most voting closes at 7 p.m., with some large cities allowing an extra hour. By mid-afternoon, with only two-thirds of voters casting shy ballots, some voters turned their civic responsibilities into a family trip, bringing with them children and dogs.

Among the big unknowns was whether hard-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon – one of half a dozen candidates on the left – would upset Macron’s expected scene against the Le Pen runoff. Surveys suggest Melenchan could come in third.

For months, Macron looked set to become the first French president in 20 years to win a second term. But National Rally leader Le Pen led his vote in the final stages of the campaign, as the pain of rising gas, food and fuel prices has become an influential election theme for many low-income families.

Jellensky appeals to France to help Germany’s free captive mayor: “I will talk to anyone I need to talk to”

In 2017, Macron defeated Le Pen to become France’s youngest modern president. The victory for the former banker – now 44 – was seen as a victory against populist, nationalist politics, following the election of Donald Trump at the White House and Britain’s vote to leave the European Union in 2016.

Pollsters, however, suggest that only a few percentage points could separate the known enemies of Macron and Le Pen on Sunday. If that scenario emerges from the first round of the ballot, the runoff campaign could be far more divisive, traumatic, and volatile than the first round, which was largely overshadowed by the Ukraine war.

Macron has accused Le Pen of pushing an extremist manifesto with racist and destructive policies. To defeat Lean Penn in the runoff, she needs to set aside her year-round rebranding efforts to make herself feel more realistic and less extreme, a change that includes showing her love for cats.

His soft image has won over some voters but made others more skeptical.

Yves Melot, a retired engineer, said he voted for Macron only to try to balance Le Pen. He said he feared he might try to get France out of the bloc because of his long-standing enmity towards the European Union, although he dropped it from his manifesto.

“I don’t think he’s changed at all,” he said. “It’s the same thing, but with cats.”

Le Pen wants to ban Muslim headscarves on French streets and halal and kosher butchers, and greatly reduce immigration from outside Europe.

If Macron wins, however, it will be seen as a victory for the EU, which has shown a rare unity of late in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Observers say Macron’s re-election will increase co-operation and investment in European security and defense – especially with a new pro-EU German government.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has given Macron a chance to show his influence on the international stage and burn his pro-NATO credentials. Other presidential candidates have differing views on France’s role in the military alliance. Melenchon, one of those who wants to abandon NATO altogether, says it creates nothing but strife and instability.

Such a development would be a huge blow to an alliance formed to protect members as the Cold War unfolded 73 years ago.