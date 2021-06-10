French President Emmanuel Macron Slapped by Man During Walkabout Session, Two Arrested | WATCH Video





Paris:-French President Emmanuel Macron was on Tuesday slapped by a person in a crowd of onlookers whereas he was greeting them throughout a walkabout in southern France. Inside seconds of the incident, Macron’s safety entourage rapidly intervened to tug the person to the bottom and strikes Macron away from him. Following the incident, a video of the identical has gone viral and being extensively circulated on social media. Two individuals have been arrested on this reference to the incident, stated a Reuters report. Additionally Learn – France Makes Menstrual Merchandise Free For College students: Right here’s How Different Nations Combat Interval Poverty

The incident occurred when Macron was on a go to to the Drome area in south-eastern France, the place he met restaurateurs and college students to speak about how life is returning to regular after the COVID-19 epidemic. Talking to the media, French Prime Minister Jean Castex stated the incident was an affront to democracy. Additionally Learn – ‘Disgraceful Act’: Right here’s How International Political Leaders Reacted to US Capitol Riot That Left 4 Lifeless

Watch the video right here: Additionally Learn – French President Emmanuel Macron Assessments COVID Optimistic, Goes Into Self Isolation For 7 Days

French Premier Emmanuel Macron slapped within the face as he makes an attempt to greet the individuals who had come to welcome him pic.twitter.com/FaU1uVYj6T — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@CisNyakundi) June 8, 2021

Within the video that has gone viral now, Macron could be seen wearing shirt sleeves as he walks in the direction of a crowd of well-wishers who had been behind a metallic barrier. And, when the French president reached out his hand to greet one man, in a inexperienced T-Shirt, with glasses and a face masks. The person might be heard shouting out “Down with Macronia” (“A Bas La Macronie”) after which he instantly compelled a slap on Macron’s face.

Two of Macron’s safety element tackled the person within the inexperienced T-shirt, whereas one other ushered Macron away. However Macron remained within the neighborhood of the group for a couple of extra seconds, and seemed to be speaking to somebody on the opposite facet of the obstacles, stated the Reuters report.

The president’s workplace stated that there had been an try to strike Macron, however declined additional remark. The id of the person who slapped Macron, and his motives, had been unclear. Whereas slapping the president, he might be heard shouting “Montjoie Saint-Denis,” which was the battle cry of the French armies when the nation was nonetheless a monarchy.