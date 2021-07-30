Frenchy Cannoli, Ardent Evangelist for Hashish, Dies at 64
Frenchy Cannoli, a renowned hashish evangelist who spent 18 years as a nomad learning how to make the drug from the resin of the cannabis plant in rural Asia, Africa and Mexico, has died July 18 in San Francisco. He was 64 years old.
The cause was complications during the operation, said his wife, Kimberly Hooks, who is affectionately known as Madame Cannoli in her husband’s world.
Mr. Cannoli – a name of ganja for the way it rolled resin like Italian pastry – mixed a true believer’s love for drugs with the nose of a connoisseur for quality and zeal for a hash enthusiast that comes from cannabis grown in northern California.
“I’ve been making hash all my life,” he said, with his strong French accent, during a speech at the Concentration cannabis conference in 2019. “It’s okay, it’s my life.”
His hash has earned him respect in cannabis circles, as have his workshops, “Lost Art of the Hashishin,” which have taught craft growers and home gardeners in the United States, Canada, Spain and the Netherlands. Below how to harvest resin glands from cannabis plants. , called trichomes. He has written extensively and left behind two unfinished books, one a History of Cannabis Concentrates and the other a Manual of Hash Making.
Mr. Cannoli, who lived in Richmond, Calif., Also helped cannabis growers in Humboldt, Mendocino and Trinity counties – known as the Emerald Triangle – get legally protected geographic designations from the State of California for their products, as the Champagne, Napa Valley and Bordeaux regions did long ago in the wine industry .
And it’s the subject of a documentary series, “Frenchy Dreams of Hashish,” which has yet to be released.
“I had been smoking marijuana since I was 14 and met Frenchy when I was 33 and learned more about the plant in those two years than in the 15 years that I was a smoker, ”manager Jake Remington said over the phone. “I just remember me and Frenchy, the camera rolling, going from farm to farm, smoking joint after joint.”
Mr. Cannoli was born Didier Camilleri on December 13, 1956 to French parents in Nice and grew up there, in Brittany and Gabon, where his father worked. As a child, he dreamed of traveling the Silk Road and sailing the Red Sea. He read avidly about the British explorer Sir Richard Burton and the French adventurer and smuggler Henry de Monfreid.
At 17, Didier tried his hand at hashish for the first time and changed quickly. It brought him joy and a sense of well-being that he had never experienced before (and continued for the rest of his life).
On his 18th birthday, he left France with a few hundred dollars to begin what would become an 18-year-old pilgrimage to smoke the best hash he can find and learn how to grow it from those who know the best traditional techniques. .
Now hashish lover, Mr. Cannoli searched for cannabis masters in Morocco, Mexico, Thailand, Nepal (where he met Ms. Hooks, at a restaurant in 1980), Pakistan and India. He spent eight seasons growing cannabis in the Parvati Valley in northern India, living in a cave or outhouse.
“Collecting living resin from wild cannabis plants with bare hands in remote valleys at the foot of the Himalayas has been by far the most engaging and extraordinary experience of my life,” he said. reported to Forbes in 2019.
His wanderings have given him a deep appreciation for cannabis growers and their “terroir” – a French word borrowed from winemaking that he described in Skunk magazine in 2019 as “the delicate symbiosis between the earth, the plant kingdom and humans who nourish and improve the characteristics of the terrain.
When Mr. Cannoli’s hashish trips ended in the early 1990s, he and Ms. Hooks had already had a daughter, Océane, and were living in Japan. He sold leather handbags and Japanese antiques, and worked as a translator of user manuals and other publications. He and Mrs. Hooks moved to Walnut Creek, Calif., In 1996 and got married a year later. He continued to sell handbags for a while and ran a restaurant in Berkeley.
In 2005, he started to enter the cannabis industry. Nine years earlier, medical marijuana use had started in the state, and he had started attending events where cannabis vendors and aficionados met. After sharing his hash at these gatherings, he eventually started selling it to medical clinics.
Along the way, he was given the name Mr. Cannoli by Subcool, a cannabis grower.
In 2015, Mr. Cannoli started his workshops, which thousands of people attended.
He is survived by his wife and daughter.
The hash that Mr. Cannoli made under his name was memorable at first scent.
Leo Stone, a boutique cannabis seed breeder in Garberville, Calif., Recalled how Mr. Cannoli “bothered” him when they first met in 2012. Mr. Stone had just won an industry award, the Emerald Cup, for one of his cannabis strains, when Mr. Cannoli brought an open jar of his hash to his face.
“It was like being smacked in the sense of smell,” Stone said over the phone. “I have never smelled such incredible hash. Its hash has shifted paradigm.
#Frenchy #Cannoli #Ardent #Evangelist #Hashish #Dies
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.