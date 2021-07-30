Frenchy Cannoli, Ardent Evangelist for Hashish, Dies at 64

At 17, Didier tried his hand at hashish for the first time and changed quickly. It brought him joy and a sense of well-being that he had never experienced before (and continued for the rest of his life).

On his 18th birthday, he left France with a few hundred dollars to begin what would become an 18-year-old pilgrimage to smoke the best hash he can find and learn how to grow it from those who know the best traditional techniques. .

Now hashish lover, Mr. Cannoli searched for cannabis masters in Morocco, Mexico, Thailand, Nepal (where he met Ms. Hooks, at a restaurant in 1980), Pakistan and India. He spent eight seasons growing cannabis in the Parvati Valley in northern India, living in a cave or outhouse.

“Collecting living resin from wild cannabis plants with bare hands in remote valleys at the foot of the Himalayas has been by far the most engaging and extraordinary experience of my life,” he said. reported to Forbes in 2019.

His wanderings have given him a deep appreciation for cannabis growers and their “terroir” – a French word borrowed from winemaking that he described in Skunk magazine in 2019 as “the delicate symbiosis between the earth, the plant kingdom and humans who nourish and improve the characteristics of the terrain.

When Mr. Cannoli’s hashish trips ended in the early 1990s, he and Ms. Hooks had already had a daughter, Océane, and were living in Japan. He sold leather handbags and Japanese antiques, and worked as a translator of user manuals and other publications. He and Mrs. Hooks moved to Walnut Creek, Calif., In 1996 and got married a year later. He continued to sell handbags for a while and ran a restaurant in Berkeley.