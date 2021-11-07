Frequent phone calls hang? Know- Reason and Solution How to deal with Phone Hang Problem? Know tips and tricks – Frequent phone calls hang? Know – Reasons and Solutions

Many smartphone users do not know that background apps are active in their mobile all the time, which affects your battery, processor and its speed.

The problem of smartphone hanging hurts the user a lot. Especially if the phone is new or recently acquired. Generally people consider it as an internal technical glitch, but if it is dealt with properly, then you can easily solve it to a great extent.

What Happens to Hang?: Let’s say you are doing some work on a smartphone. For example, listening to songs, playing the net or editing a video. During this, if the process stops or gets stuck in the middle, then it can be called phone hanging. This thing can happen for a few seconds, while it can be disturbing for a few minutes.

Know the root of the problem: According to tech experts, the new handset becomes a bit slow after eight to 10 months. Meanwhile, if you do a lot of multitasking (multiple tasks at the same time) then you may face the problem of phone hanging, while the smartphone may become slow and hang even if the device’s internal storage is exhausted.

You can get rid like this: The problem of smartphone hanging can be overcome, for which you have to clean the non-essential files and cache files from your smartphone. Unnecessary apps have to be closed by force stopping. Try to save the apps that you have installed in the SD card instead of keeping them in the internal memory of the phone. Also, if your phone has less RAM and storage, then do not run heavy apps on it. Try to remove them, while in this situation (low RAM) do not do many things at the same time.

Many people sometimes download apps and other things from unknown and suspicious websites, through which malware and viruses etc. enter their phone. These can also be risky for your privacy with the phone. Tech experts recommend that APK files should never be installed. Not only this, smartphones sometimes hang due to overheating, while many times they do not get the right update, even then this problem is seen. Try to update your phone’s software and apps from time to time.