Fresh 3620 Vacancies Announced. Selected Candidates to Get Hefty Salary Upto Rs 2 Lakh

Fresh 3620 Vacancies Introduced. Selected Candidates to Get Hefty Salary Upto Rs 2 Lakh





UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Fee (UPPSC) has issued a notification inviting purposes for recruitment to the publish of assorted medical officers. These and eligible can apply by means of the official web site of UPSC, upsc.up.nic.in. With this recruitment drive, UPPSC will fill complete 3620 vacancies. The final date to apply on-line is June 28, 2021.

Schooling Qualification

These should possess an MBBS diploma of a college acknowledged by the ‘Medical Council of India’ or an undergraduate medical diploma and a Postgraduate Diploma (3 years) within the involved Specialty of a college or Postgraduate Diploma (2 years) within the involved Speciality of a college acknowledged by the Medical Council of India or a Postgraduate medical diploma.

UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Particulars:

Complete Vacancies: 3620

Posts: Medical Officer Grade-II (Degree-2)

Speciality smart Vacancies:

Gynecologist – 590

Anesthetist – 590

Pediatrician – 600

Rediologist – 75

Pathologist – 75

Common Surgeon – 590

Common Doctor – 590

Ophthalmologist – 75

Orthopedician – 75

ENT Specialist – 75

Dermatologist – 75

Psychiatrist – 75

Microbiologist – 30

Forensic Specialist – 75

Public Well being Specialist – 30

Age Restrict: 21 to 40 years (Age rest is permissible as per rule to the reserved class candidates)

Pay Scale: 67700-208700/ 6600/ Educational Degree-11

Vital Dates to Bear in mind

Final date for the deposition of the applying price: June 25, 2021

Final date for submission of on-line purposes: June 28, 2021