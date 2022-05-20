Friend lends hand after 75-year-old fruit vendor brutally attacked at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens



FLUSHING MEADOWS, Queens (WABC) — The bond between two girls who met at a subway station in Queens through the pandemic, was placed on show after certainly one of them was randomly attacked and robbed whereas attempting to promote fruit.

Esperanza Rodriguez is 75 years previous and sells mangoes to make ends meet.

She damage nobody, however she was the sufferer of a brutal and heartless crime.

She stated her attacker hit her 3 times and broken her eye. She stated she will be able to’t see accurately and will get dizzy.

ALSO READ | Grand jury indicts man in Buffalo grocery store taking pictures

It occurred one Saturday final month at nightfall as Rodriguez was promoting fruit in the center of Flushing Meadows Corona Park. She stated her attacker got here out of nowhere.

“The minute I noticed her with the bruised eye, I used to be actually devastated,” Rodriguez’s pal Yessenia Loja stated. “I attempted my finest to not cry in entrance of her however the minute I left her I began bawling.

Loja is a nurse who befriended Rodriguez throughout her commute to work.

Loja had already raised cash on-line to assist her new pal after Rodriguez was ticketed for promoting fruit in the subway.

Then got here the unprovoked assault final month.

ALSO READ | New York excessive court docket to find out if Bronx Zoo elephant is an individual

Rodriguez stated the assailant knocked her down and kicked her, earlier than ripping her fanny pack off, and stealing $200 of her hard-earned money.

“I actually do not even know what sort of individual would do that to a 75-year-old girl,” Loja stated. “She was defenseless it was darkish she was alone she was the straightforward goal and the was the sufferer that night time.”

Police are investigating, however with no video and no witnesses, an arrest appears far off. Which suggests, no justice for this sufferer of violence.

Rodriguez stated she’s nonetheless in plenty of ache, however she’s again to work anyway. She stated she has no different selection.

A GoFundMe web page has been set as much as assist increase funds for Rodriguez’s restoration.

———-

* Extra Queens information

* Ship us a information tip

* Obtain the abc7NY app for breaking information alerts

* Comply with us on YouTube

Submit a Information Tip