Friends Cast Says This Is Their Last Reunion, But Will Always Be There For Each Other





Los Angeles: This is the day the world was ready for Friends: The Reunion is lastly right here and it's undoubtedly an awesome feeling for all of the followers. But this can be a historic day as a result of the world won't be able to see the Friends solid collectively on display ever once more.

The brand new HBO Max particular is the final time that Friends solid reunite publicly. Courteney Cox declared the identical in the direction of the tip of the Reunion particular episode. "Truthfully, this may actually make me cry, however this would be the final time that we're ever requested concerning the present as a gaggle that we'll do that…Like, we're not going to do that (once more) in 15 extra years," she stated. This left her co-stars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc tear-eyed.

Nonetheless, the Friends stars additionally agreed that they haven't simply loved being again collectively, however it additionally made them stay their outdated days. "I knew it was going to be superior to see these 5 folks. What I didn't take into consideration was being again on set and being on this surroundings, and it's fairly cool," LeBlanc stated.

Earlier additionally the present’s much-loved solid talked about their bond of over 15 years in an interview and stated that it was their ‘biggest of all jobs.’

The Friends Reunion particular episode starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer was probably the most awaited ones amongst followers the world over. The episode is now additionally streaming in India on Zee5.