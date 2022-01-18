Friends, family searching for New Jersey dad Michael Gelfand reported missing in New Orleans

Mates, family searching for New Jersey dad Michael Gelfand reported missing in New Orleans



JACKSON, New Jersey (WABC) — Mates and family are searching for a father from New Jersey who went to New Orleans on an in a single day enterprise journey however by no means got here dwelling.

Dozens of Michael Gelfand’s buddies have traveled to Louisiana to look for the missing 33-year-old.

He texted his spouse on Jan. 6 that he would fly dwelling that night, however he by no means arrived.

His bank card has since been used at drugstores, grocery shops and bars — resulting in the query of whether or not he’s actually missing.

However the searchers insist he’d need to be dwelling along with his family and different members of the Orthodox Jewish neighborhood.

“Michael needs to be discovered, Michael must be discovered and Michael needs to be a part of that neighborhood,” Nathan Ginsbury stated. “He might proper now have a wrestle that we do not perceive — that he might not perceive — however he needs to be part of that neighborhood nonetheless.”

The search workforce is providing a $10,000 reward for info that leads them to Gelfand’s location.

