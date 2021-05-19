Friends fans are not happy James Corden is hosting reunion special

Friends fans reacted in fury on Wednesday because the trailer for the hotly-anticipated reunion special lastly revealed that its superstar host will likely be British star James Corden.

As seen within the teaser, Corden, 42, has landed the plum function of speaking to the collection legendary stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer as they reunite.

‘The Friends reunion is not a musical. But James Corden’s in it. Why? And when will this man be stopped?’ one fan tweeted, whereas one other stated: ‘How did James Corden worm his approach into the Friends reunion, does America know that he would not should be in the whole lot?’

Mistaken alternative? Friends fans react in fury as James Corden is revealed to be host of the reunion special… and query what the British star has to do with the long-lasting present (pictured in 2018)

Different fans of the present questioned why stars of the present like Paul Rudd or Maggie Wheeler (who performed Janice) might not have been placed on hosting exhibits, as they’ve robust hyperlinks to the basic collection.

In 2014, late night time host Jimmy Kimmel put collectively a mini Friends reunion with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox, and others steered he would have been a greater match.

‘It ought to have been Paul Rudd and Christina Applegate on the visitor starring Friends reunion however we obtained Bieber & James Corden,’ one other stated.

Outcry: Fans of Friends have been lower than impressed when the superstar host was revealed to be James Corden

Final week it was revealed that Friends: The Reunion would come with a slew of special visitor stars together with Justin Bieber, BTS, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Woman Gaga and returning forged members.

Many fans had already reacted negatively to these stars, as soon as once more questioning what they should do with the present – and seemed to be pining from different visitors stars who would have been higher selections.

Corden, who reached superstardom along with his BBC comedy Gavin and Stacey, went on to crack the US when he landed a task hosting The Late Late Present, and is liked by A-Listing stars.

Might they BE anymore disillusioned? Fans have been fast to crank out the memes on Twitter in response to the information

The Friends: The Reunion official trailer confirmed the unbreakable bond between the forged as they reminisced on the long-lasting present forward of HBO Max special, when it was launched on Wednesday.

The opening scene was definitely acquainted as Jennifer Aniston joined Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc on their outdated sofa for an up to date trivia sport with David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry.

Recreating a memorable second from the present, David’s character, Ross Geller, stood on the trivia board.

Imply tweets: Sadly it was not a superb day for Corden on Twitter

Why the random stars? It is not simply Corden, the reunion present additionally options Justin Bieber

‘Rachel wrote Ross a letter and demanded he learn it earlier than they obtained again collectively. What number of pages was that letter?’ he requested the group.

Matt, who performed Joey Tribbiani, screamed ’18 pages’ just for Aniston to appropriate him: ‘back and front!’

Courteney screamed again, ‘Wait, wait do it another time!’ Lisa Kudrow was overwhelmed upon strolling onto set on the Warner Bros. lot as Matt enthusiastically stated: ‘Right here we go!’