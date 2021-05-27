Friends fans go WILD as eagerly-anticipated reunion causes app to CRASH within minutes of streaming

Friends fans had been left outraged when the HBO Go app crashed with minutes of the eagerly-anticipated reunion episode streaming kick off.

The reunion episode was uploaded to HBO Go within the states in a single day, whereas the present started streaming on NOW TV within the UK at 8am.

Quickly after stateside fans took to the app to watch the six forged members reunited with James Corden on the helm, Twitter was quickly flooded with fury as viewers struggled to tune in due to tech issues.

17 years after its memorable collection finale – ‘The Final One’ – everybody’s favourite Friends lastly acquired again collectively within the Friends Reunion Particular.

But it took fans just a little longer to tune in amid the technical points.

US and worldwide viewers penned: ‘The One The place HBO GO crashed #FriendsTheReunion… HBO GO crashing : “We had been on a break!!”…

‘##FriendsTheReunion… The one the place I subscribed to HBO Go only for #FriendsReunion and it crashes. Anu na?!?!?!?!…

‘HBO higher be fixing this now. #FriendsTheReunion… The One The place No One Can Watch As a result of HBO GO Crashed.’

Friends is arguably one of most profitable sitcoms of all time, operating for 10 beloved seasons and 235 episodes from 1994 to 2004, which has left fans clamoring for a reunion, and that day is lastly right here.

The six stars – Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer – reunited on the Warner Bros. studio lot, the place the present was filmed, for an evening chocked full of laughs, tears and all the things in between.

Laughs and tears: The six iconic stars – Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer – reunited on the Warner Bros. studio lot, the place the unique present was filmed, for an evening chocked full of laughs, tears and all the things in between

The particular was filmed over a three-day interval on the Warner Bros. lot, utilizing the enduring fountain from the present as a backdrop for the forged’s most important dialogue, hosted by James Corden.

The Late Late Present host – whose selection was fairly controversial amongst fans – delved into the making of the present in a vigorous dialogue.

Corden additionally introduced over Ben Winston, who serves as showrunner on The Late Late Present, to serve as the director and producer of the reunion particular.

Although the Q&A did garner some criticism for failing to delve too deeply into matters that the majority Friends super-fans weren’t already conversant in.

Traces: ‘The place’s the tissue field?’ Aniston asks whereas visiting the lounge set, whereas LeBlanc wonders if Cox’s strains are nonetheless written on the kitchen desk

The dialogue delved into acquainted territory, asking about every forged member’s auditions and different tales from early in growth.

Aniston revealing a producer on a present she was on whereas auditioning for Friends, incorrectly informed her, ‘That present will not make you a star.’

Collection creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman additionally regaled fans with tales from casting, and the way the concept for the present was first fashioned.